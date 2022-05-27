Being downtown is already paying off for the Meeteetse Visitor’s Center.
Director Kristen Yoder presented a funding request to the Park County commissioners on Tuesday for the fiscal year 2023 budget. This year she asked for $10,000, up from $6,000 the year before.
“Being downtown, right on State Street, we’ve been there since March,” she said. “That’s usually the slowest month, but we had 300 people come in in March, April same thing, which is unheard of.
“We’ve already had 700 people for the month of May. I’ve been here three years, doors have never swung open and shut that much.”
Yoder said while the institution was founded 37 years ago, this winter was the first time they had come together to try strategic planning.
“We came up with some core things we want to accomplish to bring in a greater amount of tourists, keep them more days,” she said.
Part of that strategy includes holding events during the tourist season, and commissioner Lloyd Thiel, who serves as liaison to the Park County Travel Council, said, on that front, the town of around 300 people is punching far above its weight.
“They do a lot for a little community like that, that size,” he said. “They always have something going.”
