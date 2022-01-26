Cody resident Steve Simonton and Powell resident David Northrup are part of a group of 16 plaintiffs listed in a lawsuit filed against the Wyoming Republican Party, the Party’s chairman and the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee in response to the process initiated to replace former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
On Wednesday morning a federal judge ordered Gov. Mark Gordon not to appoint a new state superintendent until at least Thursday evening so that the judge could hear arguments on a temporary restraining order.
The lawsuit spearheaded by former Wyoming Speaker of the House Tom Lubnau, claims that the process used to select a new superintendent is unconstitutional because a political party’s central committee is responsible for nominating replacements, which they say violates the “one man-one vote” principle in both the Wyoming and U.S. constitutions.
On Saturday the Party voted on candidates for the position and selected three finalists including Cody resident Brian Schroeder. Northrup, a former state senator, also ran for the position but did not receive enough votes to be a finalist.
Northrup said the official rules for the vote were not determined until the morning it took place, days after he had submitted his application. He also said the voting body was guided by the Central Committee into making its decision, as a recommended, “slate” of final candidates - matching the final three chosen - and was presented to the body the morning of the vote.
“We need to make sure we follow the Constitution,” Northrup said. “This is the only legal recourse we have.”
Party Chairman Frank Eathorne told the Casper Star-Tribune that he was advised by the Party’s lawyers to go ahead with the process on Saturday despite threats of legal action that had been made by Lubnau.
This process was used to select Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Gordon when he was selected as treasurer and U.S. Sen. John Barrasso when he replaced the late Sen. Craig Thomas.
“This is not an election, it’s a selection process,” Joey Correnti, the Carbon County GOP chairman, told the Star-Tribune in response to the lawsuit. “Why didn’t he (Lubnau) address it when he was Speaker of the House?”
To this argument, Northrup said, “three wrongs don’t make a right.”
Gordon conducted interviews with the finalists on Tuesday and was scheduled to make a decision on the role by the end of the week.
Each county party had three voting members allowed to cast up to three votes, which the lawsuit describes as unconstitutional because it gives Park County the same voting power as Natrona County.
