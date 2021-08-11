A Wapiti man convicted of first degree murder had his appeal denied by the state’s top court.
In an unanimous decision issued by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Aug. 4, the justices ruled the Park County District Court did not abuse its discretion in admitting certain evidence, nor did it elicit improper opinion testimony from a forensic pathologist in the prosecution of Wapiti man Dennis Klingbeil. Klingbeil was found guilty for first degree murder after a 4 ½ day jury trial in August 2019. A few months later, Judge Bill Simpson sentenced him to life in prison without chance for parole. The Supreme Court affirmed this decision.
Klingbeil appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court and said the state erred during his district court case by using and relying on the opinion of Dr. Thomas Bennett that his shooting of his wife Donna Klingbeil was homicide, and that evidence from a 2011 visit sheriff deputies made to the couple’s home should not have been used in the case.
Justice Kari Grey delivered the opinion on behalf of the rest of the court, aside from Justice Keith Kautz, who delivered a separate, but also dismissing, opinion of Klingbeil’s appeal.
When it came to the 2011 incident, the court determined the event was similar enough to the events that took place when Klingbeil murdered his wife, and found it unlikely the jury would have drawn improper conclusions relating to the charged murder.
“The evidence was admissible. We find no clear abuse of discretion in the court’s determination,” Grey wrote in the court’s order.
The court also found Bennett’s testimony undeniable as it was supported by evidence the murder weapon fired straight into Donna Klingbeil’s head while held against the skull.
Grey also mentioned that even if the two pillars of Klingbeil’s appeal had been stricken from the case, “it is not reasonably probable that the jury would have returned a verdict more favorable to Mr. Klingbeil.”
“The sons’ testimony – of their parents’ increasing animosity, Mr. Klingbeil’s shifting stories, and the physical evidence of a close contact gunshot wound – was sufficient to secure the jury’s verdict,” she wrote.
Kautz concurred with the majority opinion, but submitted a separate opinion because he said the standard of review applied by Grey implied an acceptance of Klingbeil’s claim that the state committed prosecutorial misconduct when allowing Bennett’s testimony. Kautz said this claim should have been considered simple trial error, and that the Supreme Court should have used a set of parameters relating to erroneous submission of evidence when considering the appeal.
“These distinctions may be subtle, but they are important when we consider the focus of a claim for prosecutorial misconduct is on the improper actions of the prosecutor rather than an improper evidentiary ruling,” he wrote.
These days, Klingbeil, 79, spends his days at the Wyoming Medium Security Prison in Torrington, where he has been since December 2019. There was consideration at the time for transporting him to the maximum security Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins shortly after, but no such action took place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.