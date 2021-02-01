Cody’s new Game and Fish office off the Belfry Highway will be built for more than $8.8 million by BH, a contractor out of Rock Springs.
After a delay to ensure the contractor had enough of a local presence, the Game and Fish Commission last week approved the low bid.
The Wyoming G&F Department remains on-track for breaking ground in May.
“This new office building in Cody is important for sportspeople living in the Big Horn Basin in order to receive the best representation, customer service and information they deserve from Game and Fish, as well as the best support for the Cody region department employees who work to deliver those services,” said David Rael, who represents Park, Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties. “The commission has planned for over a decade to build this office, and managed our operating fund so we could responsibly allocate sportsperson dollars within our means for this building. It will bring value to all in the Big Horn Basin as a community resource.”
The award of the bid was delayed by a nonprofit that claimed BH should not be classified as an in-state company and therefore not be eligible for the in-state bidding preference.
There were five bids on the project, all below $10 million.
The group 307 First said BH, Inc. was low bidder on the new Cody Regional Office via usage of the in-state preference cited in WS 16-6-102(a). However, 307 First believes BH, Inc.’s bid was prepared in Utah and appears to have no “place of business” in Wyoming as defined under WS 16-6-101(a)(ii).
The G&F Commission delayed its January meeting to wait for a review of the low bidder for the new Cody Regional Office construction after receiving a petition from a state group.
Department of Workforce Services investigated and determined BH did qualify to claim the in-state designation, which means a company’s bid can be 5% higher than an out-of-state bid and be considered equal.
DWS spokesman Ty Stockton said the department even brought in the state attorney general’s office to make the determination.
“They meet the statute,” he said. “If a company does take advantage of that residency preference, they also have to meet the percentage of workers who are Wyoming residents.
“The bottom line is it helps Wyoming workers.”
The statute stipulates 70% of the contract value must be used with Wyoming resident contractors – both prime and sub-contractors – and 100% of workers must be Wyoming residents, or those positions were at least offered to state residents first.
The penalty is up to a $1,000 fine per worker per day up to 10% of the contract price.
