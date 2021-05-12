The Cody couple accused in the death of a 2-year-old pleaded not guilty last week in district court.
After an arraignment hearing held last week, certain elements of the first degree murder trial against Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune are starting to take shape, while many more factors are in limbo.
Jack Hatfield, deputy prosecuting attorney for Park County, said he still does not know if the state will push for the death penalty against the defendants.
Also during the hearing, Judge Bill Simpson recused himself from the case, claiming a conflict of interest with Williams from the past.
Although Hatfield said he is not aware of any instance Simpson represented Williams as his attorney, Williams was the alleged victim in two different Cody criminal cases in the past.
Simpson did preside over a child custody case involving Williams in 2018. Williams has been in the county since at least 2011 and graduated from Northwest College in 2016.
Now, Bobbi Overfield, District Court judge for the Fifth Judicial District, serving Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties, will preside over the case.
Hatfield said new evidence has continued bubbling to the surface regarding the actions of both defendants. He said there likely will be at least 50 witnesses called to testify during the jury trial, which he expects to take no less than two weeks to complete. He said a trial date may be as far as two years out.
Bond was not addressed during the arraignment and both defendants are being held with $1 million cash bond each.
