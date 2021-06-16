Yellowstone National Park is off to a great start for visitors this summer, breaking the May record for attendance.
The Park hosted 483,159 recreation visits this May, an 11% increase from May 2019. Yellowstone was closed for most of May in 2020.
The previous record for May was set in 2018 when 446,876 visitors came to the Park.
Yellowstone has now had three straight record-breaking summer season months dating back to fall of 2020, with last September and October also topping the attendance charts.
Yellowstone is also comfortably on pace to break its record for annual attendance. During the current record year set in 2016, the Park had 593,755 visitors through May. So far this year, it is reporting 658,513, a 9.9% increase.
It was the second-busiest May on record at the East Entrance with 19,977 visitors passing through. The record was set in 2019 when 21,220 people came through the turnstiles.
This year was the busiest May on record for the West and North gates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.