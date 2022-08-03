This is the summer of candidate forums.
The next will be a forum for state legislative candidates in the region on Aug. 10. It’s sponsored by a nonprofit group that focuses on issues related to conservation and issues impacting sportsmen and women in the state.
“I think there’s a renewed interest in elections right now,” said Josh Metten, Wyoming Community Partnerships coordinator for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and Wyoming Wildlife Federation, which is hosting the event.
Candidates will discuss conservation issues at the public forum Aug. 10 in the Cody Library’s Grizzly Hall.
The Sportsmen’s Candidate Forum will include those running for office in House Districts 24, 25 and 50, and Senate District 19. The event is 5-8:45 p.m.
“The wildlife and wild landscapes found in our state are core to the Wyoming way of life, and we look forward to hearing candidates’ perspectives on issues that matter to hunters and anglers,” Metten said.
Each candidate will have an opportunity to answer four specific questions provided prior to the event, along with up to three audience questions if time allows.
“We’re always very focused on habitat, access issues,” he said. “We want to ensure as a state, as a population that values wildlife and open lands, that we make sure those are priorities to elected officials. We just want to make sure our supporters have an opportunity to learn from them.
“We’re really looking forward to learning from candidates at this forum.”
TRCF has not done a forum in the past, but WWF did hold a forum for gubernatorial candidates four years ago.
“The WWF and TRCP are committed to a respectful, prompt and informational forum for all participants,”said Jessi Johnson, government affairs director for the WWF. “Thoughtful and meaningful discourse with elected officials is woven into the fabric of American governance, and we’re here to facilitate that for the sporting community.”
Wyoming sportsmen and sportswomen as well as interested community members are invited to attend.
For more information, contact Metten at jmetten@trcp.org.
