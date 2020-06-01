Well endowed with up to $18.01 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration through the CARES act, the City of Cody and Park County are now choosing to not provide Yellowstone Regional Airport with money that was budgeted at the beginning of this fiscal year.
The City did provide YRA its normal funding in April for budget shortfalls, but will hold its May and June payments for a total of $33,056.
“We’re going to have an increase in revenue so we’re not going to have a budget shortfall,” YRA Board Chairman Bucky Hall said.
Park County on the other hand, pays to the same cause quarterly, and already gave YRA its last quarterly payment of $22,037.66. The YRA board voted 4-2 to return this money with Craig Wilbur and Jack Way voting against it.
“The city council and commissioners voted to approve that budget for that amount of money until the end of our fiscal year,” Wilbur said. “We’re cutting ourselves too short.”
Bob Hooper, YRA general manager, said the airport had 97 total passengers in the month of April, a 95% drop from the previous year for that month.
Total enplanements are down by 28.6% for the year at YRA. Hooper said Transportation Security Administration daily screenings are down 91% nationwide when compared to similar days from the previous year.
United Airlines will reduce to only five weekly Denver flights at YRA on June 4, while Delta SkyWest resumed its Salt Lake City service on May 22 with three flights a week. SkyWest will serve Cody through Oct. 4.
Any changes to United’s service would not take place until after July 5. At its summer peak last year, United had 38 weekly flights coming and going from the airport. It is currently operating seven flights a week.
Lee Livingston, Park County commissioner, said United’s reduction has already caused issues with guests trying to get to Gary Fales’ Rimrock Dude Ranch.
Livingston expressed surprise towards Wilbur and Way’s votes at a May 19 commissioner meeting.
“I’m sure they’re going to have a legitimate reason (for their votes) but I’m going to want to reach out to them,” he said.
The CARES Act money is not simply deposited into YRA coffers. Rather, it is a monthly reimbursement process made through the FAA and WYDOT.
YRA has been given the green light to charge the FAA $5 million on expenses over the next four years. The airport will kick the process off by requesting $300,000 to start, for expenses dating back to Jan. 20, which is considered the date of acceptance of the grant. The general expenses funding must be spent four years from that date or it is lost.
Hooper said since it will be a new process for the CARES Act funds, there may be a delay in receiving the reimbursement money from when it is requested. But Heidi Rasmussen, a YRA board member, said even if the airport does not receive its first installment by the end of June, it should still have around $40,000 in usable funds.
Furthermore, the City of Cody will owe YRA next year for its purchasing of around $15,000 in easements for a water tank project, and Rasmussen said the City Council has expressed a willingness to pay that amount before the end of this fiscal year if needed.
YRA may also receive up to another $13.01 on infrastructure projects at the airport through the CARES Act, but only $6.7 million of that has been guaranteed.
During its May 13 board meeting, the YRA board voted to approve spending around $5,000 per infrastructure project on environmental assessments. By committing to this expenditure, Scott Bell of Morrison-Maierle Engineering said it helps towards securing the full pot of FAA funding devoted to projects.
Rasmussen and airport board member Jordan Jolley voted against the motion, with Rasmussen expressing hesitation for devoting any funds to a terminal expansion, one of the projects that will be considered.
“I’m not sure we’re all on the same page about which projects should be done,” Rasmussen said. “It’s still $5,000 and I’m not sure we spend $5,000 if we’re not sure we’re going to do a project.”
After the vote was taken, Hall referred to Rasmussen and Jolley as, “the kids at the cool table.”
Hooper said the board received multiple requests to rescind rate increases recently approved on airport services in March. This included hangar lease rates, fuel flowage rates and landing fees.
“We need to do everything we can to stimulate this economy,” Rasmussen said in support of rescinding the rates.
The motion to rescind the increases was voted down 4-3, with Hall, Way, Wilbur and Bob Redmond voting against it.
“The people that are flying, it’s still not going to matter to them,” Hall said. “Heidi (Rasmussen) is hell bent on ratholing every penny we can get. This was a minor increase in our revenue but all our normal streams of revenue, I don’t think should fall by the wayside just because we got this windfall.”
