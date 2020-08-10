Cody’s signature art event is happening this year and much of it will still be done live and in person.
The Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale and other aspects of Rendezvous Royale were confirmed last week after staff at the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce worked to find alternate ways to hold the events.
Some details and times of the September event are still being worked out.
“We’re doing everything we can,” said show director Kathy Thompson. “As Alexander Hamilton said, ‘I am not throwing away my shot.’”
This year, that starts with the paintings for the sale again being hung as usual in the Buffalo Bill Center of West for view – people are allowed to walk into the museum free of charge to see them.
Unlike in year’s past, there won’t be a reception to mark the start of the display.
The annual art walk is a go and chamber executive director Tina Hoebelheinrich said most, if not all, of the same galleries will be open.
The Quick Draw won’t be held in the Powwow Garden and the large white tent as usual, but instead will involve 30 artists spread at locations throughout downtown where people may come by and watch as they work. Thompson said they’re still working out how the pieces could be sold, as there won’t be the usual auction in the big tent following the event.
“We’re thinking out of the box,” Hoebelheinrich said.
By Western Hands is expected to have a big event, and while the art auction will be done virtually, livestreamed from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Kuiper Pavilion, and a small number of people will be able to buy tickets to see and bid at the auction in person. Thompson said they’ll also have a phone bank set up as another way to bid on the auction remotely.
The women in charge of the events haven’t forgotten it’s the Year of the Woman in Wyoming. Hoebelheinrich said Thompson’s dedication to the event, and that of her committee, has been key to its being able to happen at all.
“The art show just keeps on trucking,” she said.
