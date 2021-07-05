The Robertson Draw Fire burning north of Clark has been largely contained over the past week, with minimal fire increase and improved containment.
On Monday morning, the fire was burning at 29,841 acres with 69% containment.
Peggy Miller, a public information officer for the fire, said the majority of the fire area is in patrol status.
On Saturday, a new lightning-caused fire started south of the fire near Robertson Draw Road. Responders were able to work with firefighters to contain the fire at less than one acre.
Another lightning-sparked fire occurred on Sunday, 12 miles east of the burn. Responders were able to contain this fire at less than five acres.
The hottest parts of the burn are now in its most-remote, wilderness aspects on its west side, about five miles east of US 212 (Beartooth Highway).
Firefighters looked to take advantage of cool, moist weather on Monday.
