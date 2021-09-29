The Wyoming Judicial Nominating Commission has selected three finalists for Fifth District Circuit Court judge. Timothy Blatt, Thomas Keegan, Stephen Joseph Darrah will now be considered by Gov. Mark Gordon for final consideration. In August, Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters announced he will be retiring Dec. 3 after serving as judge for 20 years.
Gordon has 30 days to appoint one of the nominees.
Blatt spent a dozen years working in the Park County prosecutor’s office before entering into private practice and working as a public defender in 2017. He has raised a family in Cody and has volunteered throughout the years.
Keegan is the current Cody Municipal Court judge and a private attorney specializing in family law. He has only been the municipal judge since December 2020 but has served as Waters’ backup judge in the past, is a longtime Cody resident, school board member and hockey coach.
Darrah is a partner in a private practice specializing in tort and contract law in Powell and has represented clients in some of the higher profile criminal and civil court cases over the last decade. Darrah ran for District Court judge in 2017.
Current members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, attorneys Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander, and Devon O’Connell of Laramie and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.
