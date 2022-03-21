A former Cody man will receive 12-15 years in prison for breaking the probation he was granted after being found guilty of third degree sexual assault of a minor. Michael Walker, 24, was sentenced to prison by District Court Judge Bill Simpson on March 9.
“This is the only way I can guarantee you won’t cause harm to anyone else,” Simpson said. “Sir, you need help, you’ve not gotten help.”
Walker said he did break the conditions of his probation by having pornography on his cellphone, possessing marijuana and consuming alcohol.
“Mr. Walker cannot be trusted to comply with terms of probation,” Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said. “The one silver lining is, thank God we do not have another child victim here. What it comes down to is very simple – is this court willing to take the chance that Mr. Walker continues in his disregard for the law and orders of this court and risks the safety of another child? The State is not willing to recommend that.”
Walker was originally sentenced to 15 years supervised probation in June 2020 with a 12-15-year suspended prison sentence. He was charged in September 2018 after he was found in bed naked with a 8-9-year-old minor.
Hatfield criticized the original plea arrangement, which had been agreed to by former Park County Prosecuting Attorney Leda Pojman, that negated any immediate jail time for Walker. Despite Pojman’s no longer being with the county by the time Walker was sentenced, Wyoming law at that time required the State to uphold its original agreement with Walker.
“That plea was woefully inadequate,” Hatfield said. “The only reason we went with it is we were following our obligations. Unfortunately, the State was proven correct in this regard.”
Hatfield said Walker told the court he planned to walk from Park County to his aunt’s house in Iowa if granted probation in 2020, a woman Walker had not spoken to in years and was not on good terms with.
“That is the level of planning and thought process for Mr. Walker,” Hatfield said. “The evidence shows he is impulsive, he does not think things through. The biggest concern is with the very serious nature and harm caused to the victim in this case. What happens again when he gets impulsive with another child?”
Upon his release, Walker went to a homeless shelter in Casper. It was there he was found in violation of his probation in April 2021.
Walker’s public defender attorney Tim Blatt argued that his client should be given another chance, mentioning he has mental health issues he wants to resolve and did not commit any new violations against minors. Walker said he had gained “experience” in Casper that could help him live the life of a responsible adult.
“(When the original crime occurred) I was young and dumb at the time, and still kind of am,” he told the court. “I take full responsibility for what I did. I wish I could take it all back.”
