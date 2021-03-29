The Shoshone National Forest will receive $2.5 million in funding for 16 projects, thanks to the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act, signed by former President Donald Trump. The bill supports $285 million in investments the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects and $31.5 million to 90 projects in the Rocky Mountain region.
The five-year program will be used to address infrastructure and deferred maintenance needs, enhance economic benefits, and improve recreation and public access to national forests by leveraging National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration funds provided by Congress.
“Funding to address deferred maintenance needs is incredibly crucial as these costs are beyond the budget that is allocated to support the recreation program on the Shoshone National Forest,” said Kristie Salzmann, spokesperson for the Shoshone National Forest. “These maintenance needs have been lingering in our developed recreation sites and our National Forest System Trails for years due to the additional expenses required to address these needs.”
According to the USDA, the act provides permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and establishes the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to address the deferred maintenance backlog for five federal agencies.
The focus of the funding is to improve conditions on forest and rangelands, reduce wildfire risk, and increase the resiliency of our nation’s forests for present and future generations.
“The Legacy Restoration Funds will allow us to address a backlog of maintenance projects across the region,” said Tammy Angel, acting regional forester for USDA. “We are thrilled to be moving forward with much-needed improvements to transportation infrastructure and recreation facilities and we are committed to accomplishing all of the funded projects,” she added.
According to a USDA press release, the funds will also serve as an economic boost and an employment opportunity for rural communities.
Seven different locations in the north zone of the Shoshone will receive upkeep work from the GAOA funding.
The Fishhawk Trail Rehabilitation will re-establish and rehabilitate trail tread along the entire length of the trail that became damaged in 2019 due to forest fires. The trail has been closed since those fires took place.
Retaining logs and turnpikes will be replaced, and complete drainage work will take place along the entire Eagle Creek Trail, which serves as an important backcountry access point to the Thorofare region. At the trailhead, an existing toilet building will be moved out of the wetland area and replaced with a new single vault toilet.
Outhouses will also be replaced at the Big Game Campground in Wapiti with new concrete vault toilets.
The Piney Creek Trail outside Meeteetse, another popular trail for hunters and outfitters, will be re-routed to move it away from an unsafe boggy area.
Funding will also be used to finish the final phase of the ongoing stabilization and preservation of the historic Anderson Lodge outside Meeteetse. The work will improve structural integrity and reduce deferred maintenance to the 19th century two-story log cabin that served as the first administrative headquarters of the Yellowstone Forest Reserve and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Worn and damaged sign boards at Dead Indian and Lake Creek campgrounds off the Chief Joseph Highway will be replaced.
Work on these projects is slated to take place over the next five years. A number of deferred projects are also being reviewed for inclusion in President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget.
A rare example of bipartisanship in today’s age of politics, the GAOA bill had 59 co-sponsors, both Democrats and Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.