The Park County Animal Shelter is once again looking for an executive director.
On Monday, the shelter announced the resignation of Megan McLean, who has held the role since April 2020.
She started her career by helping the organization move into a new building and then working to navigate through the pandemic.
Her resignation comes soon after she helped spearhead a pilot program to neuter, trap and release feral cats in town.
According to the PCAS release, McLean has accepted a position as the communications and marketing manager for the Narcolepsy Network, a national nonprofit that provides education and support to those affected by narcolepsy.
“Megan has done an incredible job for PCAS and while we are sad to see her go, we respect her decision to work for an organization that is as close to her heart as animal welfare,” said PCAS Board President Jan Riley, alluding to McLean’s personal battle with narcolepsy. “It’s like the universe was screaming at her to pursue this opportunity.”
During her time at PCAS, McLean has implemented new programs and expanded existing services to further the goals of the shelter. Under her leadership, adoptions have reached record highs, the average length of stay for animals has decreased, volunteer hours have risen, and the overall financial health of the organization has improved.
“Choosing to leave this organization at a time when we’re heading in such a positive direction is bittersweet,” McLean said in the release. “I can’t say enough good things about the incredible staff, volunteers, and community supporters who have made working here a genuine honor. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and have no doubt that they will continue moving the shelter forward.”
The board is in the process of searching for a new executive director and encourages those with a background in public or business administration, communications, nonprofit management or related fields to apply.
The full job description can be found on the shelter’s website at parkcountyanimalshelter.org under the “About Us” tab. To apply, email resume, cover letter and writing sample to employment@parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
McLean’s last day at PCAS is Jan. 7. Throughout January, she will be available to help recruit and onboard her replacement and to assist staff with this transition.
The executive director is responsible for overseeing all the shelter’s employees, departments and activities under policies set by the board of directors.
One key component of the position, according to the job posting, is fundraising.
