The West Park Hospital District is sticking with the same management company it’s used for more than 30 years, but some board members remain frustrated with the process.
On March 2, board members voted 5-2 to approve an updated contract with Quorum Health Resources, the management company that employs the CEO and CFO of Cody Regional Health along with providing compliance assistance and other functions.
The vote came after an executive session at the end of a board meeting. Discussion on the matter took place behind closed doors, according to the agenda due to personnel concerns.
Board member Ty Nelson said he had looked at other options for months before deciding that sticking with Quorum was the best decision.
“I would’ve probably voted no if I hadn’t done six months of research,” he said. “I still think of all the options I looked at, staying with QHR made the most sense. But I think we should have done more further due diligence.
“The majority of the board was very adamant that the contract was fine and they wanted to proceed.”
Nelson said while making the decision to stick with the same company makes perfect sense from the standpoint of a private company, a public entity – the largest public employer in Cody – has to do more.
He said they did add a stipulation in the six-year contract that allows for a chance to get our of it in half the time.
“Every three years we can get out of it without penalty,” he said. “So when new board members come in, they’ll get a chance to look at it.”
Glenn Nielson and Jen Talich voted against approving the contract, with Nielson saying it was as much of a vote against how the process was handled.
“I don’t think Quorum is bad, I like the executives (at CRH),” Nielson said, “but it’s a total failure to not know what the options are.
“I’m openly disappointed with the lack of due diligence.”
CEO Doug McMillan said hospital attorney Mary Reed had told the board they did not have a legal obligation to put out bids for management companies or even consider alternatives.
“I think if we had not had a long-standing relationship with QHR or if some component was not working, that would have certainly been an option,” said board chair Graham Jackson, one of five yes votes. “I believe the 5-2 vote is reflective of that sentiment. Are we going to all agree on everything every single time? No, and we would not want that. There have been discussions on many topics, and different opinions are important.”
