They came to the pavilion on Bartlett Lane from just down the road, from far up the South Fork and at least one from the North Fork. But wherever concerned residents came from, where they sat to talk and eat was part of the Buffalo Bill State Park, just steps from the vast expanse of grassy field where work had begun to establish roughly 40 temporary, rustic campsites.
Uproar from many of the neighbors gathered together had led to a halting of the project until a Monday night meeting on the issue could be held.
So, Sunday afternoon, well over 30 community members gathered to talk about what had happened and how to prevent the campsites from being finished.
They even got a visit from a state park staff member, who welcomed the discussion.
Karen Richard, who organized the event along with Patti Umphlett, said the issue had brought her closer to the South Fork community. After a week and a half of talking to each other on the phone and on social media, she said it was time to talk in person.
“This will have an impact on all of the residents of what used to be a quiet neighborhood,” she said. “This is not just an issue that affects the South Fork, people use this access from all over.”
Richard said she often walks her dog in the area.
“Access to the locals is important,” she said.
In addition to the food to start off the potluck, organizers also brought work boards where people could write down their issues with the campsites – virtually everyone spoke of the traffic concerns – which would be presented at the Monday night meeting.
The meeting brought together retired couples and families, and even former political rivals in Nina Webber and Rep. Sandy Newsome, who lives farther up the South Fork.
Webber, who had previously challenged Newsome for State House 24, now gave her elk burgers to the event and her support. The North Fork resident said she wished she had known ahead of time about the rustic campsites the park had already put in on the South Shore by Sheep Mountain.
“I thought they could use my support,” she said.
Webber said she was frustrated by the lack of information the department had provided on the campsites. She said when she called the state parks commissioner for the region, Don Schmalz, that he hadn’t even heard about it.
“It feels like they’re sneaking stuff in,” she said. “It might not be their intent, but it’s what it feels like.”
She also asked whether the state had even done a traffic study on Bartlett Lane, which changes from a paved road by the houses to gravel at the state park. Residents were also concerned about the turn onto Bartlett Lane off the South Fork Highway. The turn is at a bend where many said they often see drivers disregard the signs to slow down.
Fred and Joanne Plyant, 17-year South Fork residents who live just down the road, were concerned with the impact campers would have on their neighborhood.
“In the summer months, if people are bringing 40-foot trailers, we won’t be able to get to our mailboxes,” Fred Plyant said. “I don’t think the people who made the decision know what this area is all about.”
Log In
