After nearly four hours of public comments and discussion, the Park County Planning and Zoning commission voted unanimously to provide a negative recommendation to the Park County commissioners regarding a proposed cell tower in Wapiti valley.
Planning and zoning commissioners agreed during their Nov. 16 meeting that the proposed use was “not in harmony” with the community and the desires of the residents.
“I don’t feel like the application has demonstrated harmony and compatibility with the neighborhood,” commissioner Duncan Bonine said. “... I would argue that the public comments we’ve heard and the petition we received are by all accounts substantial proof of that.”
During the meeting, commissioners heard first from representatives of Horizon Tower, which would build the proposed 195-foot tower on property owned by Wapiti resident Tamara Young. She did not attend the meeting.
Horizon was requested to build the new cell tower by Verizon Wireless, which has identified service needs in the Wapiti area, said Shelly Neace, director of programming and development for Horizon Tower. The tower could eventually be utilized by T-Mobile and AT&T as well, she said.
“The site is a good spot because it is close to the highway and it’s close to the people,” said Steve Kennedy, radio frequency engineer for Horizon Tower. “...Will it provide perfect coverage everywhere for 30 miles? No, it will not. It’s not designed that way. But it will significantly enhance service along that highway.”
Neace added that the proposed introduction of a cell tower in Wapiti was a way to comply with federal efforts to provide cell service to rural areas.
“These carriers are now mandated to treat everyone equally,” Neace said. “In the past, they have kind of been focused around high population areas, but there’s been a shift in that and new focus on service in rural areas and along major highways … . These carriers don’t spend dollars where they don’t need to spend dollars — there are mandates from the federal government that they must do so.”
The commission heard from 22 Wapiti residents, and all spoke against the proposed tower. In addition to comments made during the meeting, the Wapiti Valley Preservation Group provided a petition signed by over 180 Wapiti residents expressing concern about the tower.
While valley residents acknowledged their cell service was not perfect, they said during the public hearing they had found ways around those problems, including Wi-Fi calling and satellite phone service. And they didn’t want better service if it meant their beautiful views would be obstructed by a cell tower, they said.
“Several times Horizon mentioned the customers,” Wapiti resident Janet Kempner said. “Well, who are the customers? They’re us! And we have said again and again that we don’t want it and we don’t need it. So just please keep that in mind.”
Beyond impacts to the viewshed, attendees also expressed concerns about how the tower could impact wildlife and property values.
“It is going to destroy a lot of people’s properties, as far as values go,” resident Mary Sauve said. “I’m a former realtor. I know this for a fact. I’ve seen it happen.”
Robert Nelson, who recently moved to Wapiti, expressed concern about how permitting the cell tower could set a dangerous precedent.
“If this is granted, what sort of precedent does this set for the granting of additional projects that like the same location?,” Nelson said. “Because I do not want an industrial park 400 feet from my house.”
Throughout the four-hour meeting, the Wapiti residents had to be repeatedly reminded of the planning commission’s rules of decorum due to frequent clapping and interruption of the Horizon Tower representatives. Several Wapiti residents in attendance attacked the integrity of planning commission member Richard Jones, who questioned what he saw as “straw man” arguments made by both proponents and opponents of the proposal.
Several attendees asked Jones to recuse himself from the vote due to his questioning of Wapiti Valley Preservation Group President Brian Clarkson. Jones proceeded to participate in the vote, and ultimately voted in favor of the Wapiti residents.
“We’re a fact-based organization,”Jones said of the planning and zoning commission. “If I call anybody out on anything, it’s going to be on facts … . When people put out information that is misleading in a public venue, I’m going to challenge that for everybody’s benefit.
“You can make up your own mind, but I won’t let statements that I think are speculative or straw-man statements stand without further examination.”
While the recommendation not to approve the cell tower received unanimous support from the planning and zoning commission, two commissioners — Bob Ferguson and Eugene Spiering — were absent from the meeting.
Despite their victory, the Wapiti residents’ fight against the tower is not over, said Kimberly Brandon-Wintermote, chair of the planning and zoning commission. The proposal will still go before the board of county commissioners for consideration at a later date. Further, if that fails, the company could submit a revised application to the planning and zoning commission for consideration at some point.
