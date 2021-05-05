Yellowstone National Park will once again allow large caravans of people traveling on tour buses through its corridors this summer.
The Park announced last week that operators that can commit to having all their passengers either vaccinated or tested up to 72 hours before their trip into the Park will be permitted to operate in the park at 100% capacity. Operators who cannot commit to those conditions will be limited to 50% of vehicle capacity, or 10 persons including the driver and or guide, whichever number is greater.
Park superintendent Cam Sholly said the latter regulation could be an apt route for mid-sized buses carrying around 30 passengers.
These regulations are being shared by Grand Teton National Park.
The 2021 Commercial Vehicle Occupancy Standards state that continued COVID-19 mitigations such as mask wearing and other CDC recommendations should also be in place on the buses.
In 2020 commercial vehicles were limited to 10 passengers or fewer. No virus outbreaks were connected to commercial tours in the Park.
These standards were developed with the collaboration of the motorcoach industry and the U.S. Public Health Service, Yellowstone reported.
“I’ve been very pleased with the conversations with the motorcoach tour bus industry,” Sholly said, who added many tours won’t be operating with 100% capacity even with the restored ability to do so. “We worked with them to come to an agreement to see what that would look like.”
Bronwyn Wilson, president of the International Motorcoach Group, confirmed this synopsis.
“Having the ability to have dialogue, allowed us to understand the concerns that Yellowstone National Park had and then for our industry to share our revised operational protocols so that we could come together and find common ground. It really was an empowering process," she said.
Wilson said her industry anticipates anticipate a solid season of visitation at Yellowstone, due to "pent up" demand among the American public to visit national parks.
Operators will sign a certification document confirming which of the models they chose to operate under, or if they choose to operate under a hybrid model. This document will not be required to be shown at any entrance stations but can be requested at any time from Park staff.
If conditions change, Yellowstone and Grand Teton are reserving the right to alter these parameters immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.