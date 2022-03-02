On Tuesday, Yellowstone National Park celebrated its 150th birthday.
“We’re proud to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone with America,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a Monday news release. “This anniversary should remind us of the incredible value of our National Park System and the need for us to continue working together to address the many challenges of the future.”
The Park will commemorate the anniversary with a slate of events this summer. Many of these events will center around celebrating Yellowstone’s Native American heritage.
In the release, the Park said anniversary activities “will focus around reflecting on 150 years of protecting the Park, highlighting successes in the ecosystem, and opening dialogue on the lessons learned from yesterday, the challenges of today and a vision for tomorrow.”
On Tuesday, a Wind River Inter-Tribal Virtual Gathering was presented by the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes of the Wind River Reservation, discussing their heritage in the Greater Yellowstone area. Sholly was a featured speaker.
“The truth is tribes have been intimately connected to this landscape for generations through hunting, gathering, fishing, ceremony, education, economics, medicine, waking and sleeping and stewardship,” said Charles Wolf Drimal, deputy conservation director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.
Throughout the summer the Park will be holding more discussions celebrating Native American heritage in the area. From May through the end of September, the Park and Yellowstone Forever will pilot a Tribal center at Old Faithful where tribal artists, scholars and presenters can directly engage visitors through education.
A Wind River Inter-Tribal Gathering will be held in June and from Aug. 23-28 a temporary teepee village will be established at the Park’s North Entrance. Here, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with Tribal members and learn about their heritage and culture.
“This is the perfect point in time for us to have those conversations,” Sholly said on Tuesday. “The 150th is a milestone. It’s something that as Americans we can be proud of in many ways, but it’s also a point in time that we need to reflect on the lessons of the past and in many ways some of the mistakes of the past.”
Last week, Sholly was also a guest speaker at the Wyoming Governor’s Hospitality & Tourism Conference in Cheyenne, a meeting dedicated to celebrating and educating Wyoming’s tourism industry. Gov. Mark Gordon issued a proclamation on Tuesday, recognizing the 150th anniversary of the Park.
On May 6, Yellowstone National Park Lodges will celebrate the birthday, in conjunction with the season opening of the Old Faithful Inn, with a public event featuring free refreshments and free Historic Yellow Bus tours of the Old Faithful Historic District area, and a Native American Art exhibition and marketplace.
From May 15-18, Montana State University will host the 15th Biennial Scientific Conference, bringing together “researchers and practitioners from academia, state and federal agencies, non-governmental organizations, and Tribal communities to reflect on the science and conservation accomplishments that brought us to the present day and envision solutions for some of the grand challenges facing Greater Yellowstone’s future,” the Park said in its release.
Later in the month, the University of Wyoming will also host a 150th symposium event that Sholly will speak at.
Throughout the summer, Yellowstone’s social media team will also be promoting the anniversary with a number of presentations from experts who will give background on Yellowstone’s past, present and future when it comes to important issues like geology, wildlife conservation, climate change research, transportation and infrastructure, historic preservation, Tribal initiatives, youth programs, partnerships and staff.
From July 28-30 there will be a Nez Perce Appaloosa Horse Club Ride and Parade, and in August the Park will host a historic vehicles display.
There will also be a number of grand openings and re-openings within the Park.
On May 27, Tower Junction to Chittenden Road near Dunraven Pass will be open to the public for the first time since 2018. This high-altitude road received $28 million in improvements over the last two years.
On June 23, the Park will have a Historic Fort Yellowstone Preservation Project groundbreaking. This $22 million project stabilized and rehabilitated the exteriors of 16 buildings located within the Historic Fort Yellowstone at Mammoth Hot Springs.
The Park will be unveiling a $40 million new employee housing project to replace 64 obsolete trailers with new modular homes.
For more information on these events visit go.nps.gov/Yellowstone150 and follow #Yellowstone150 to stay current on commemoration information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.