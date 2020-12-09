City council members like having a lot of choices.
Cody mayor Matt Hall said out of a dozen applicants, city council was able to pick two highly qualified candidates to serve on the Yellowstone Regional Airport Board last week.
Doug Johnston and Harold Musser start their terms in January. For Johnston, it will be his fourth term, while Musser will be joining for the first time.
“It has made it an awfully difficult decision,” council member Glenn Nielson said. “Hopefully we can build more situations like that airport board.”
He mentioned it was a far cry from the race to replace his own city council position, which was won in uncontested fashion by Emily Swett.
All three positions up for grabs in city council were uncontested this year, the same situation as four years before.
Other boards
Council also unanimously appointed Mike Kelly (general contractor) and Wes Werbelow (engineer) for a three-year term to the Contractors Board.
Wade McMillin and Scott Richard were appointed to three-year terms on the Planning, Zoning and Adjustment Board.
