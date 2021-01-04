Want to take your business to the next level with a professional space but aren’t quite ready to make the commitment of a full lease?
Forward Cody now has an answer, as its @theSquare co-working space is open at the Bank of the West at 1130 Sheridan Ave. What the open cubicles, tall chairs, and meeting rooms provide is a professional ambience and a downtown location that graduates an owner from running their business out of their favorite coffee spot or home office den, while retaining less of the financial burden that comes from renting out a full office space or building.
“That co-working space becomes an opportunity,” said James Klessens, CEO of Forward Cody.
Spaces like these are opening up around the country, reflecting a trend of more and more work being performed remotely and virtually.
The space is located inside the bank’s lobby but on the west side of the building, taking advantage of an open-floor layout. Computer monitors, desks and open tables give the facility a feel Klessens said he hopes will create a “making space community.”
“Doing it because it matters, not just because some schedule says you should,” Klessens said.
Mike and Scott Darby, owners of the building, were instrumental in assisting with the project, putting up two walls to separate the space from the bank’s operations. They are also letting Forward Cody use the facility at a pro-rata basis.
“That’s another huge way they’ve helped,” said Corrine Hutchins, Forward Cody office manager.
Also providing assistance on the project was Americorps volunteer Wiley Weed, who provided a vision for the office layout and will paint two murals on the space’s walls.
There are eight working spaces and private office rooms are also available for meetings and video conferencing, including one space Klessens describes as a “pitch room.” LCD projectors and Bluetooth access will be added shortly. TCT has also donated a high speed internet connection and furniture was recycled from the shuttered Cody Labs facility.
Participants will be able to have their business mail delivered to the address.
A lounge area exists where people can take a breather with that first or fifth cup of coffee and there’s a collaboration area at the back of the space that can accommodate 7-8 people at a time.
Business classes and entrepreneurial group meet-ups will also be offered.
For now, the space is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., but Klessens said they are working out plans to make it accessible 6 a.m.-midnight and at some point 24 hours a day.
Participants can sign monthly contracts or use the facility at a rate of around $25 per-day.
@theSquare is not the first co-working space in Cody. Kayleigh Rust runs a co-working space from her Wild West Studio on 2904 Big Horn Ave. as well, but Klessens doesn’t see this as competition.
“We support the heck out of what she’s doing and will continue to do so,” he said. “We just want to support the concept of growing entrepreneurial culture.”
Klessens sees the open space as spawning local business growth and overall community culture.
“It’s kind of the jumping off point,” he said.
For more information, contact (307) 587-3136.
