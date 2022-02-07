The Cody School District updated its Covid protocols last week and will now only be tracking known positive cases of Covid. It will no longer be tracing close contacts or tracking quarantines.
The district released a statement to parents and community members advising students diagnosed with a positive case of Covid to contact the district. They will be required to stay home and isolate for the first five days, according to a release.
“Students may return to school for the remaining five days as long symptoms are resolving, and they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication,” interim superintendent Time Foley said in the release.
Students returning from isolation will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask for five days, as per CDC regulations.
A parent may also choose to keep a student at home for the full 10-day duration of the isolation.
School nurses will continue to assess students who appear symptomatic to determine if they will be sent home.
Symptomatic individuals will be required to wear a mask or isolate while in the building awaiting pickup.
If there is a need to quarantine a classroom, grade or school due to transmission rates or illness, families will be notified as they would with any other communicable disease.
“The district will continue to honor and abide by any quarantine letter issued by county of state health officials,” Foley said.
The district highly recommends staying home if anyone is experiencing any cold or Covid-like symptoms and encourages individuals to consider testing for Covid and notifying any close contacts if the test is positive.
The district has a limited supply of free Vault tests available upon request.
As of last week, current Covid numbers in the district included 22 positive students, five quarantined students and two positive staff members.
Students diagnosed with Covid should contact Annette Bollinger at (307) 250-6769 and will be required to stay at home and isolate for the first five days.
