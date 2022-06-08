A Cody man who drove his truck into a gate while under the influence of alcohol was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay more than $24,000 in restitution.
Flint Flesher, 48, as part of a plea deal, pleaded guilty May 18 to two misdemeanors: property destruction under $1,000 and DUI.
He was initially charged with causing at least $20,000 in destruction at the Shoshone Municipal Pipeline and Water Treatment Plant in Cody.
Flesher admitted to sheriff’s deputies he damaged multiple fences at the plant with his black dually pickup truck in March.
Surveillance video at the plant showed a black dually with a “very noticeable sticker” on its back window and a tank in the bed of the truck running into a gate at the plant, according to Park County Sheriff Scott Steward in the charging affidavit. The video showed a vehicle pull up to the gate, leave temporarily, and return a short while later and hit the gate with the front of the pickup.
There were multiple fences found damaged at the facility including the gate. A barbed wire fence on the north side of the facility had been hit as was a fence on the south side that had been driven through and broken in two different locations, according to a treatment plant employee. Tracks left in snow at the scene matched a truck with dual rear wheels.
The price of repairing the gate was determined to cost $20,000.
