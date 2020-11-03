Local presidential candidate Kanye West cast his ballot at the Cody Rec Center early Tuesday afternoon.
West admitted to voting for himself on the ballot and that it was his first time voting in an election.
“I feel blessed,” West said. “I feel very blessed.”
In a video he posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, West, while wearing a mask, showed his ballot in which he only voted for himself – he hadn’t weighed in on any of the other races on the ballot from what the picture showed. Taking a photo or video of a ballot is legal in Wyoming.
The hip-hop and fashion mogul, who moved many of his Yeezy operations to Cody, was ushered in the building with a sizable entourage of about 20 people. After voting, he spent time talking with constituents and his staff outside the building for about a half hour.
His running mate and fellow Cody resident Michelle Tidball was not present.
West has run a faith-based campaign with mostly conservative values.
“We’ve got the platform to talk about God and the importance of bringing our families back to faith and focusing on that for our future,” he said.
However, he has been advocating for some more left-leaning agendas as well like social justice and police reform, and reducing certain sentencing requirements for criminals, which have been viewed as having a disproportionate effect on minorities.
When asked if he thinks his campaign will create a lasting impact of change when it comes to these values, he said, “it has to be, if it is in God’s will.”
Tuesday marked the last day of his campaign that did not begin until July 4.
He drew many volunteers in different states, working to get the candidate from the Birthday Party elected to the nation’s highest office.
West is on the ballot in Colorado; Minnesota; Iowa; Arkansas; Oklahoma; Utah; Vermont; Kentucky; Louisiana; Tennessee; Idaho; and Mississippi; a total of 84 possible electoral votes.
He is also a qualified write-in candidate in 18 other states but not Wyoming. In Wyoming, a write-in candidate must file paperwork within two days of the election happening to have their votes tallied, so his vote for himself was considered legitimate at the time of casting.
His polling numbers are competitive with Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.
Rumors have also been circulating West may be moving from Cody to another location. He denied these reports and said he is “absolutely” planning on staying.
“We’ve got this ranch here and a lot of great friends here,” he said.
C'mon, Leo, you've done such a great job exposing the local pork ala CARES Act malfeasons, but now you're back on to Conway. Why is his vote more important than any other citizen here.? Andy he only voted for himself? Must be so out of touch with the locality...couldn't even vote on a County Commissioner or State Senator. Wow, we're all impressed with his count 'em 20 posse...and on the busiest political day of the year the polling staff stopped the process to gab with Mr. West for a half hour? What is wrong with people around here?
