Northwest College will be leasing the commercial kitchen at the Park County Fairgrounds over the next year-and-a-half.
During their Oct. 4 meeting, the Park County commissioners approved a lease agreement with the college for the use of the kitchen in the Heart Mountain Center at the fairgrounds, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
College president Lisa Watson said the facility would be used to prepare meals for NWC students while the college’s new student center is being constructed.
Commissioners chair Dossie Overfield said the purpose of the newly approved lease was to help the college provide an important service for students during the construction. Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said the county did not intend to make a profit off the lease and simply wanted to break even on utility costs, so there is no cost to the taxpayers.
“We just want to make sure the taxpayer doesn’t foot the bill for this,” Thiel said. “As long as we’re breaking even, (we’re happy).”
While it is unknown at this time how much utilities will cost once NWC starts using the kitchen, both the commissioners and Watson agreed a monthly cost of $1,000 was a good starting point. The agreement can be updated and amended based on actual operating costs once the college moves into the building, Overfield said.
The commissioners also decided not to require a security deposit, in an effort to reduce costs to the college as much as possible.
“We’ve kind of talked about the county not making money in this situation – it’s just covering our costs,” Overfield said.
While the Heart Mountain Center is a popular community meeting place used for expos, trade shows, craft fairs, fundraisers and large gatherings, Overfield said its commercial kitchen has only been rented four times in the past year. Thus, she does not expect a significant decline in the county’s rental income due to the new agreement with the college.
Overfield said the county had already approved one rental of the commercial kitchen – for Powell High School graduation weekend – prior to approval of the agreement with the college. She said the college was working with the renter to meet their needs. The rest of the building, excluding the kitchen, will continue to be rented out by the county for special events.
The college’s 50-year-old DeWitt Student Center, which this project will replace, suffers from a number of issues related to its age, from a leaky roof and plumbing problems to energy- efficiency issues and a lack of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Watson said.
Watson said she expected the construction of the new student center to go out to bid in the next few weeks and construction will begin in early 2023.
“It’s very exciting and it’s about to get real,” Watson said. “Keep your fingers crossed as the bids come in so that we don’t have any surprises. The design is good. The cost is just up to the industry right now, but we’ll know more in the next couple weeks.”
The college hopes to move into the Heart Mountain Center kitchen sometime in December, prior to the start of spring semester in January, Watson said.
“I’m truly grateful to the commissioners for their willingness to support the college for this project,” she said. “...We’re grateful for the opportunity to utilize the fairgrounds and keep our students fed.”
