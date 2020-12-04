As new cases of COVID-19 are rising again in Park County, the virus is spreading in a high-risk community in Powell and the Cody School District is seeing more of an impact.
As of Friday there were 192 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 40 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Some of those are coming from a high-risk population. Rocky Mountain Manor, independent living apartments for those 55 and older in Powell, is having a very significant outbreak of COVID-19 with multiple older residents testing positive and being hospitalized, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said Friday.
“This is a high risk population and they need the community’s help right now,” he said on social media.
As of Wednesday, 69 Cody students were quarantined or isolated at home, as well as 12 staff members – seven of them teachers.
Cody School District Superintendent Peg Monteith said at this point they’re not considering closing any schools, but a sharp increase could affect that.
“The predictions for the next couple of weeks is that our numbers will continue to increase,” she said in a social media post. “In fact numbers are predicted to increase through January. It is difficult to find anyone who isn’t impacted by COVID fatigue.
“We have to be strong, stay diligent, and hang in there. We can do this for our kids and their teachers.”
Sunset School had 18 students out Wednesday, with the CHS and Heart Mountain Academy combined having 17 out, 16 at the middle school, 10 at Livingston and eight at Eastside.
Beyond the school system, Park County has avoided more deaths related to the virus even as smaller neighboring counties see increases. Park County has had six residents die, compared to 13 Big Horn County residents and eight in Washakie. Hot Springs County, however, has only seen one resident die after contracting the virus.
comments
Weird, cases are rising after implementing the mask mandate?! You don’t say! SMH Who puts these incompetent people in position? Billin needs to go back to wherever he came from!
So the obvious question, then, is "What good did wearing masks do for these people?" I see and hear about people getting covid right and left at the same time we're being assured that all these months of mask wearing are helping alleviate the spread of covid. There's a blatant disconnect between reality and wishful thinking here, is there not? What am I missing? Seriously, someone please explain.
