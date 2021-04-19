No matter the hardship in life, a silver lining can almost always be found.
Last spring, 12-year-old Jillian Nordberg, a Cody Middle Schooler, mostly restricted to her home and away from her friends as a result of the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, used her newfound spare time to pick up playing the guitar again. She may not have known it right away, but the instrument provided her therapy in an otherwise lonely situation.
“I missed my friends,” she said.
What also transpired was the transformation of an occasional hobby into a deep passion, one she is now considering making into a future career. Her time of isolation ended up changing her whole perspective on the instrument and defining her experience during the pandemic.
Nordberg had played guitar a little before and plucked around with the ukulele as well, but never seemed to be able to find enough time to make either fit into her schedule. She said she gained newfound inspiration from a performance she had seen at a Rotary Show audition shortly before the pandemic. Although that show was cancelled due to COVID-19, her inspiration didn’t waver.
Not only did Nordberg get into her instrument, but she started writing and singing her own songs, all the while strumming chords on her guitar.
“She finally had time to sit down and tune it,” her mother Carolyn Nordberg said.
Nordberg said writing and playing songs helped her deal with conflicts occuring in her life, ranging from typical everyday frustrations to stronger emotions like rejection and anxiety.
Making her own stage
When COVID-19 hit she had just earned a main role in Cody Community Theatre’s “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” but the pandemic forced the cancellation of that play.
Nordberg started playing in front of her father’s store on Sheridan Avenue last summer, quickly becoming a hit among tourists and locals alike.
She also took center stage at her sister’s wedding and a Cody Community Theatre event. It wasn’t long before she started developing a professional stage presence and confidence.
“I think that just came from playing a lot and performing a lot,” she said.
Nordberg started playing every other day for at least an hour with school going completely remote for the last few months of last year and reduced in-class learning this fall.
She has amassed a bit of a YouTube following from her guitar playing, an audience who has provided support and feedback for her music.
“They’ve been really helping me out a lot,” she said.
Now, her family has plans to make a recording studio out of their garage. Next summer, Nordberg said the family would like to go to Nashville so she can audition at The Bluebird Cafe, a well-known club for up and coming performers and songwriters.
Although she likes a smattering of new country songs, she considers John Denver and Johnny Cash some of her favorite artists.
“She’s an old soul,” Carolyn Nordberg said.
Finding gold in a pit of despair
Her song “Why Won’t the Stars Align?” offers a glimpse of turning negative into positive, written about a time she was turned down for a role in a theater production.
Everybody around me is smiling, but I’m in the corner crying
About all the things that have happened to me
My voice is not singing like it used to
My mind’s not thinking straight like I used to be able to do
Why is it going downhill?
My mind is going around like a ferris wheel
As the song progresses, Nordberg reveals she will overcome this adversity, not unlike the pandemic handing her isolation from her friends and teachers. She handled it just as she had done before.
But in the end I know I’m going to let it goooo
To listen to Nordberg’s music, visit “Jillian Nordberg Sings” at youtube.com/channel/UCGdhwtXSUhmBN8utGKEEnYw.
