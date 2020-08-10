The Big Horn Basin Sage Grouse Working Group will meet Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Grizzly Room at the Cody Library.
The role of the group is to develop and set in motion local conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. The group will meet to review projects for funding in order to implement local conservation plans.
The working group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons and affected governmental agencies. There are eight such groups operating in Wyoming.
The public is invited to attend the meeting and listen to the proceedings. To make arrangements to join the meeting by phone or video conference, contact Greybull area wildlife biologist Sam Stephens, sam.stephens@wyo.gov or (307) 272-2470. Public comments are welcome.
The Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call (307) 527-7125. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.
