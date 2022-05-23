Cody City Council finally has a candidate filing to run for an open seat.
Dan Schein, president of the Cody Cupboard, filed for Ward 1 last week. Council vice president Justin Bailey’s term is up, but he has not yet filed for another term.
No one has yet filed to run for the open Ward 2 or Ward 3 seats. In the last election only one candidate ran for each open seat.
Beyond Cody, a mayoral candidate has filed to run for the top job in Meeteetse. Kristen Yoder, director of the local visitor’s center, filed to run Wednesday.
The race for Park County coroner is also getting more interesting with a Powell man, Zachary Thompson, filing to become the third challenger in the race.
Troy Bray of Powell, a member of the Park County Republican Party who got into hot water after making disparaging comments about a state legislator, joined the race to fill Dan Laursen’s state House District 25 seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.