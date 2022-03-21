The unemployment rate in Park County spiked a full percentage point in January as both the labor force and employed workforce shrunk.
The county’s unemployment rate rose to 4.3% to start 2022 compared to 3.3% in December.
After a workforce of 14,603 in December, that number was down 20 in January and far below the 14,718 people listed in the labor force in January 2021.
There were 622 unemployed residents in Park County in January, up from 485 from December.
The January 2022 rate is slightly above the statewide rate of 4.1%, seasonally adjusted to 3.8%.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported recently that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4% in December to 3.8% in January. Wyoming has recently completed a comprehensive annual revision of its unemployment data. The new data show that Wyoming’s unemployment rate trended downward during 2021, starting the year at 5.1% and ending the year at 4.0%.
From December 2021 to January 2022, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 792 individuals (0.3%) as people returned to work.
Most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and increased from December to January. Winter weather and the end of the holiday shopping season often bring job losses in January. Some sectors where employment usually falls in January include construction, retail trade, professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, and government. Large unemployment increases were seen in Big Horn (up from 3.6% to 4.8%), Sweetwater (up from 3.9% to 5.1%), and Washakie (up from 3.0% to 4.2%) counties.
From January 2021 to January 2022, unemployment rates fell in every county. These decreases suggest that unemployment rates are returning to more normal levels after being elevated earlier in the pandemic. The largest decreases occurred in Sublette (down from 7.9% to 4.9%), Natrona (down from 8.0% to 5.1%), and Converse (down from 6.6% to 3.9%) counties.
Teton County (2.5%) had the lowest unemployment rate in January. It was followed by Weston County at 2.9%, Goshen County at 3.0%, and Albany County at 3.1%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona and Sweetwater counties (both at 5.1%), Sublette County at 4.9%, and Big Horn County at 4.8%.
