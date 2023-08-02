The case of the woman brought back to Park County from a Texas jail on child abandonment and drug charges was transferred to Park County District Court on July 28.
Desirae M. Gams, 28, is alleged to have committed possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a third or subsequent offense of drug possession in 2020 after probation and parole agents found LSD in her apartment.
She is alleged to have committed child abandonment in 2022 after the Wyoming Department of Family Services received a report that she had left her four-year-old son in her car while she went to a party on Newton Avenue.
According to witnesses who testified at Gams’ July 28 preliminary hearing in Park County Circuit Court, the delay in prosecuting Gams for these charges was due to her working with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation as a confidential informant.
Park County Sheriff Darrell Steward, who was a DCI agent at the time Gams allegedly committed these offenses, testified that “assistance was given by” Gams. The charges were “put on the back burner” and “suspended due to her cooperation,” he said during the hearing.
Steward further testified that a “considerable amount” of LSD had been found in Gams’ apartment.
Cody Police Officer Mark Martinez testified that roughly 152 doses of LSD had been found inside Gams’ freezer in an enchilada box, which was “indicative of delivery.”
“The other indicator that we saw there that day — as far as we knew Gams was unemployed but a large amount of cash was observed during the search of the residence ... what I remember to have been a large wad of cash,” Martinez said.
Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield told the court the “evidence is overwhelming in this case.”
“Gams was caught during a probation search of her residence with a large quantity of LSD,” he continued. “There is no doubt it was LSD” as it was field tested by the Wyoming State Crime Lab.
“Gams made false statements claiming she had no knowledge of it but ... it was in an enchilada box in her own freezer,” he said. “She had it for a month and had purchased it in Sheridan with a friend’s money.”
Hatfield said because of prior convictions, the drug charges were considered felonies, and needed to be bound over to District Court.
Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah agreed.
“There’s ample evidence. There’s the admission of purchase in Sheridan,” he said. “She changed her story and indicated there were about 100 hits [of LSD]. There is probable cause to bind this case over, and I will do so.”
But, counsel for Gams, Sarah Miles, asked Darrah to modify Gams’ bond from a $50,000 cash only to a $50,000 personal recognizance/signature bond, allowing her to sign the bond document and be released without having to pay a cash amount.
“I understand the court and the state may have concerns about Gams’ failure to appear or the potential of flight risk due to the fact she was brought here from the state of Texas,” Miles said. “However, Gams does have ties to the community ... The charges are quite old at this point in time, and I don’t believe she poses any danger to the community based on those charges.”
“She is committed to getting other charges resolved and she does have a son she would like to get back to,” Miles continued.
Gams further testified about her “intention” to “take care of all my charges” if released from the Park County Detention Center. “And I will get custody of my son and keep moving forward as best as I can.”
Hatfield was opposed to any bond modification, saying Gams was an “obvious flight risk.”
“We were only able to get her back [in Park County from Texas] because we had a Governor’s warrant,” Hatfield added.
He said Gams had an “extensive criminal history” that “runs the gambit” from drugs to several counts of endangering her son.
“The delay in charges should actually show the state has been generous to Gams over the years,” Hatfield said. “Gams commits a new crime every six months and then runs away ... she wore out the last straw about five straws ago ... she would be on her 10th probation revocation hearing if we had been filing these properly.”
Hatfield recommended the bond stay at $50,000 cash only.
“She will run, no doubt,” he said. “That’s what she does. She has no concern for following court orders and no concern for following the law.”
Miles argued Gams wanted to “get her life put back together and back on track.”
Darrah denied the bond modification.
“Based on her history, I have concerns she won’t honor this, and we’re going to have to go looking for her again,” he said.
Gams faces further proceedings in District Court.
