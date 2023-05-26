Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson has been put on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation into his conduct during an arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile in January.
(1) comment
Be a big man, rough up a kid and get paid vacation. While the spotlight is of course on Stinson, attention should go towards how Police Chief Chuck Baker has danced around this subject. The video pretty much is self explanatory and no investigation is needed. Hopefully our Mayor can once and for all grow up a bit and put Baker on the hot seat. Meanwhile, Chief Baker should check into being a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. The entire community is watching, Mr. Mayor.
