Converse County Commissioner Robert Short wants to bring civility back to politics.
“I don’t know when the other side became the enemy,” the U.S. Senate candidate said. “We pledge allegiance to the same flag. We swear an oath to defend the same Constitution.”
Short could be considered among the most moderate candidates on the Republican side of the race, but he doesn’t necessarily think of himself that way.
“I think of myself as the most central to the Republican kind of dogma, what we see ourselves as in this state,” he said. “Very small government, low taxation, free enterprise, don’t-tread-on-me kind of people.”
Before becoming a county commissioner, Short worked with nuclear technology and opened a successful fiber-optic installation business. Fiber optics could play a big role in one of Short’s plans, to bring broadband to the entire country, in a similar fashion to the Rural Electrification Act of 1936.
Broadband, Short says, is critical not only for education as seen with the coronavirus shutdown, but also for commerce in the future. Though this type of policy tends to be one found more in Democratic platforms, Short sees it as something that would benefit all of Wyoming and all of the nation.
“It’s think big, right?” Short said. “If we’re brave enough to dream big, we can have big results that have big impacts on the totality of our country.”
This idea is in line with his top priority as a Senator: revitalizing American manufacturing and decreasing reliance on cheap foreign products, products he says could be a threat to national security.
“We must change the belief that cheaper is better,” Short said in a statement. “To have a prosperous country, we must invest in it. We must not incentivize companies to offshore their manufacturing to maximize their profits, the only winners in these scenarios are investors and foreign countries.”
Short has the many policy issues fleshed out on his website. Some of his plans include reforming higher education to make it more affordable through paid internship programs and reforming the health insurance industry to make it more affordable.
He’s also in favor of decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level, moving it out of the same category as heroin and cocaine and letting states decide how to regulate it, and reforming the meatpacking industry to make Wyoming beef more competitive on the market.
Short said he would look at the monopolies on meatpacking held by companies like JBS and Smithfield and work to deregulate the industry in a way that allows the smaller companies to not only have their own meat counters, but sell products in grocery stores.
“The dream of our Founding Fathers was everyone had equal opportunity to succeed,” Short said. “Everyone was equally accountable. We shouldn’t be picking winners and losers.”
