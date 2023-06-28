Three-time world champion saddle bronc rider Bill Smith began his rodeo career riding bareback horses because he couldn’t afford a saddle.
“We were pretty poor people,” he said. “I rode bareback horses from 1958 on and never was very good at it. I never had a saddle to ride saddle bronc until 1960.”
Smith got his start at the Cody Nite Rodeo where, during his first year, he earned his entry fee by “stripping” the saddles and rigging off the horses after the cowboys competed.
“It paid $3, and $3 was the entry fee,” he said. “That first year I never got a score, but I sure had a good time learning.”
Though Smith was born in Red Lodge in 1941, he earned the nickname “Cody” Bill Smith from his time at the Nite Rodeo.
He will be returning to his old stomping grounds this year after being selected as Cody’s Grand Marshal for the Fourth of July parade.
“I appreciate [being selected,” Smith said. “But I didn’t see it coming. It’s an honor ... and it’s nice to be recognized for something you worked all of your life for.”
Smith was a professional horse breaker before beginning his rodeo career at 19 years old, but his passion for horses and the cowboy way of life began long before then.
One of his earliest memories is watching cowboys in the Fourth of July parade in Red Lodge.
“The cowboys fascinated me, and I just loved the thought of riding bucking horses,” Smith recalled. “Ever since I can remember, I wanted to ride bucking horses. That’s how I got started. I just wanted to do it.”
In 1960, he made the jump from riding bucking horses “out in the country” to riding saddle broncs at the Cody Nite Rodeo.
“The way that you had to do it for rodeos was different. I had to learn, and it wasn’t easy for me to learn,” Smith said. “You just had to get on one more time than you fell off. I just kept getting on [and] every time I rode a horse I got a little better.”
He can still recall what it felt like to be in that chute.
“They open the gate, and it’s a big blur,” Smith said. “Pretty soon you’re out there on a bucking horse or you’re laying on the ground, and then you get up and do it again.”
He joined PRCA in 1961 and took the saddle bronc world by storm, becoming one of the few men with the distinction of winning three saddle bronc riding titles — in 1969, 1971 and 1973, according to Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
After ranking consistently among the world’s best bronc riders, Smith went to the National Finals Rodeo in 1965. For the next 13 years he earned NFR qualifications, with the exception of one year when an injury prevented him from competing, according to the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.
“I was pretty lucky. I had about two or three broken ankles, and I did have back surgery in 1976,” Smith said. “But mostly I didn’t lose much time rodeo-ing on account of injuries.”
In addition to winning world championships, Smith won several rodeo championships in Cheyenne; Cody; Greeley, Colo.; Guymon, Okla.; Tucson, Ariz.; Denver; Red Bluff, Calif.; San Antonio, Texas; Nampa, Idaho; and Prescott, Ariz.
“I couldn’t say I had a favorite [rodeo],” Smith said. “I loved all of them.”
He capped his career in 1979 after winning the Copenhagen/Skoal Rodeo Superstars Championship in saddle bronc riding, earning a purse of $18,500, according to The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
Despite his long list of accolades, for Smith rodeo has never been about the titles.
“I don’t remember the prizes, but I remember some of the bucking horses I rode,” he said, adding that he rode well over a thousand horses during his rodeo days.
After leaving competitive rodeo, Smith helped produce the nightly PRCA rodeo in North Platte, Neb. Now, he spends his days operating The Wyoming Quarter Horse Ranch in Thermopolis.
But, rodeo remains a part of his life.
“We watch the rodeos, and I go when I get a chance,” Smith said. “I like to see them good bronc riders and cowboys.”
As Cody’s grand marshal, Smith said he plans to simply enjoy his return to a city he hasn’t visited for several years.
“There’ll be a lot of people there that I know, and I get to visit with them and be around them,” he said. “And I’ll get out to the rodeo a couple of nights to see the cowboys — you know, it’s just my life.”
