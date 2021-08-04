A clearer picture is starting to emerge regarding what Park County will do with the $5.67 million it is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.
First to be initiated was a $750,000 disbursement to build a new ambulance garage at Powell Valley Healthcare, and purchase a total of two ambulances for that hospital and Cody Regional Health. Final approval for the use of these funds was unanimously approved at the Park County commissioner’s meeting on July 13 and all related work will now begin.
The largest ARPA expenditure may come from up to $3 million in upgrades and improvements at the Park County Sewer Lagoons. But the commissioners are far from making any decision as to how much and what work will take place involving this project.
Commissioner Chairman Lee Livingston said more time is needed to discuss options with the City of Cody, but did say the county could use the funding to bring the system up to specifications fitting the current demand and then turn the facility over to the city. The county could also continue to operate the facility but ship its effluent to the city facility for a final product. The city is currently waiting on a study to see what upgrades they need and how adding outside byproducts would affect operations.
Other projects
During Tuesday’s commissioner meeting, the board approved $815,798 more purchases.
Park County Homeland Security was approved for $167,852 in funding to pay for a $82,000 mobile communications platform trailer, a new diesel pickup truck, and other emergency response-related equipment.
Although the county already has a mobile command trailer, it is very large and hard to move, Tatum said. The new trailer would be smaller and lighter with terminals to page 9-1-1 and the ability to connect 9-1-1 dispatchers directly into the command post for their use.
Specifically, it could be used to carry on operations if a COVID outbreak hit any of the county’s dispatch centers. If a dispatcher were to become sick, requiring the shut down and deep cleaning of the dispatch center, the trailer would allow the county to continue providing dispatch services to residents.
Although Livingston offered support for the purchase, he said he would like to see a bidding process take place on the equipment that Tatum has only received one price for, from a local distributor.
“I don’t want to spend $82,000 on it and found I could have got it for $60,000 in Colorado Springs (Colo.),” Livingston said. “It’s not our money.”
Mike Conners, chief information officer for Park County, was approved for $611,946 in funding for a new telephone system, radios, and digital monitors.
A total of $225,000 will be spent to equip the county with a new phone system.
“In recent years, (the current telephone system) has suffered many failures and seriously impeded the county’s ability to conduct daily business,” Conners wrote in his request proposal. “The COVID pandemic restrictions required the county to do almost all its business by telephone. The shortcomings and failures of an old telephone system made this very difficult and sometimes impossible to do.”
The project will replace the existing system with a single, modern, centrally managed, IP-based telephone system.
Conners said the current telephone system is comprised of several smaller systems that are all linked together but difficult to manage and repair because they must all be managed separately, and are riddled with hard-to-find replacement parts.
“One way or another we’ve got to have it,” Conners said.
The 30 radios cost $265,860, more than $8,000 a piece. They will be used at the Park County Sheriff’s Office. Conners said the deputies’ current radios comprise an aging fleet of portable two-way devices ranging “from 8 to 15 years old and lacking many of the features now necessary for efficient public safety operations.”
Conners said the old radios could be donated to Park County Search and Rescue, which would provide the county with some hidden savings beyond the grant use.
More than $121,000 will be spent on five Microsoft Surface 85-inch digital monitors. Despite most COVID-19 restrictions now being lifted, Conners said many constituents have still opted out of face-to-face meetings to avoid risk of exposure.
At the start of the pandemic, the county had applied to have the monitors but did not apply in time to gain funding.
The commissioners also approved $36,000 for touchless water fountains.
Roughly $200,000 may also be spent in the future on an air handler unit, while costs are still unknown for humidifiers requested for the district court clerk’s office, and a project to clean out all of the county’s air ducts.
All together, if all projects with known costs were to go forward in full, including the $3 million for the lagoons, the county would still have $904,202 remaining for additional work.
Although possible projects need to be identified by Aug. 31, a final project list doesn’t need to be finalized until 2024. All funds must be spent by 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.