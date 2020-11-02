The late Forrest Fenn may be nationally renowned for his antique collecting and eccentric behavior, most notably creating a treasure hunt that captured a sense of purpose and adventure for thousands of participants. Less known is his connection to Cody.
Fenn, a New Mexico resident, befriended a number of notable Cody figures such as former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson, State Sen. Hank Coe and Naoma Tate.
“He was one of the biggest movers and shakers in selling of Western art,” Tate said.
Fenn was a donor to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, donating the Joseph Sharp cabin, known as the Absarokee Hut, as well as a number of historic photographs.
In a 2018 interview with the Center of the West, Fenn said he came to the museum early on in his childhood while traveling to Yellowstone National Park with his family.
“It was a summer pilgrimage for our family and the museum has always been a part of me,” he said in the museum story.
Fenn was a member of the board of trustees for the Center from 2004-2014 and he remained an emeritus member until his death in September.
Tate, a current board member, first became friends with Fenn when she bought a painting from him. She said he and his wife Peggy Fenn would stay at her Big Hat Ranch on occasion, usually wearing pressed Levi pants and Western shirts.
“He was a fantastic storyteller,” Tate said.
His demeanor, Tate added, was what made him a remarkable man.
“He was an exciting person to talk to because he had so much enthusiasm, so much energy,” she said. “He had these blue twinkling eyes.”
In contrast to some art collectors, Tate said Fenn wanted children to touch artifacts, so they could better connect with the energy provided by those objects and to grow the Western art genre.
Tate said one of Fenn’s best local friends was Simpson. The two were similar in that they each had mischievous tendencies.
“Just like Al, he was always looking at the world and always having fun with it,” Tate said.
Simpson, who suffered a minor stroke last week, could not be reached for this article.
In recent years, Fenn was known for his organization of a treasure hunt with millions of dollars of artifacts awaiting the finder. Most of the clues appear to have been given in his book “The Thrill of the Chase,” but treasure hunters also cued into his other works as well, desperately grasping at straws to help in their search of the prize.
Thousands of people participated in the search and a few even died looking for the spoils. In the spring, an Indiana man was sentenced to seven days in jail and more than $4,000 in restitution for trespassing into the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River, convinced Fenn had hid the treasure there when he was 79.
In September, Utah man Rodrick Dow Craythorn was indicted in federal court on two counts for digging in the historic Fort Yellowstone Cemetery last winter. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
In June, Fenn announced the treasure had been found by an individual from “back East,” but all other identifying details were kept confidential. Some doubted the validity of this find and some surmised it was Fenn’s attempt at ending the hunt to avoid people committing more reckless acts and his possible legal vulnerability for facilitating or encouraging those acts by starting the hunt.
Fenn later said he buried his treasure in Wyoming.
Treasure hunters continued speculating as to the loot’s whereabouts after it had been announced found.
In September, an anonymous writer known as “The Finder” took credit for finding the treasure on the website Medium.com. He posted photos of Fenn with the found treasure and gave intimate details about his experience meeting with him after finding it.
“He was completely open with me about anything I wanted to confirm or know when we met, but his emotions were a little perplexing,” the writer said. “I could tell there was some eagerness in finally sharing these secrets with someone, but there was also melancholy.”
The writer did not reveal any details about where they found the treasure or their identity beyond saying they will use the treasure as a way to pay off their student debt.
Many treasure seekers talked of how the hunt positively impacted their lives, despite not finding the proverbial pot at the end of the rainbow.
“Not only has Forrest’s chase brought me seven years of the most incredible adventures of my life, it also has created friendships and bonds with folks I’d never have had the privilege to meet otherwise,” wrote treasure hunter Cynthia Meachum on her blog chasingfenntreasure.com.
Meachum organized a get-together of treasure hunters in West Yellowstone and on Fishing Bridge over Labor Day weekend to celebrate the completion of the quest.
Fenn passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 90. There have not yet been funeral services.
Tate said she had her last communication with him on Aug. 20 through email after she sent him a photo of Fishing Bridge, one of his most cherished spots.
“He was just a wonderful, wonderful man and character, a wonderful character,” Coe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.