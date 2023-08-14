Bluesy Rock band Eddie Turner and Trouble are performing Aug. 17 at City Park as part of the Concerts in the Park series. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
Turner grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, surrounded by music.
“My mother was a singer when she was young ... and I listened to a lot of music,” he said. “I always just loved it.”
At the age of 12, Turner began playing the guitar and even joined different rock and blues bands. He would also sneak into local clubs or hang out in alleys to hear the different bands that performed in Chicago, his website said.
In the mid 1970s, Turner played in the band Mother Earth, which backed singer Tracey Nelson, according to his website.
After attending college in Colorado, he also joined the local band Zephyr.
Turner would take a slight break from music by going into real estate.
“I wanted more money,” he joked.
But eventually Turner returned to music, forming the Otis Taylor Band, which he played in for about 10 years, he said.
“That’s what got me back into music,” Turner said. “We ended up being moderately well-received and ended up traveling the world.”
The band toured all over the United States and Europe, and they recorded five albums, his website said.
In 2005, Turner embarked on a solo musical journey, releasing three albums by 2010, his website said.
Since going out on his own, Turner has performed all over the U.S. as well as in Europe, Canada and South America, he said.
Turner released his latest album “Change in Me” in 2021.
“His latest [album] is a melting pot of blues, jazz and rock while addressing social issues, love, a unique mashup of a Lou Reed song and a Taj Mahal classic,” Turner’s website said. “But he is always bringing his signature guitar tone and vocals to the album.”
For his performance at City Park, Turner is bringing Brennan Oliver who plays drums, and Elliott Elder, the bass player, he said.
It will be his first time ever playing in Cody.
“I have no idea what Cody is like,” Turner said, explaining how the closest he’s been to Cody is performing in Rock Springs.
“I’ve played for Rock Springs for their summer fests probably three, maybe four times over the years,” he said. “And so you know, I like it. Wyoming is cool.”
For his Concert in the Park, Turner will be playing original music.
“I mostly do my own original music,” he said, adding attendees will also get to see his passion for the guitar.
“The bottom line is, I just like to play guitar,” Turner said. “It doesn’t matter where. It doesn’t matter when. It’s just a part of my soul, I guess.”
Turner said he hopes the audience leaves his performance with a “musical experience.”
“I always like for them to have really enjoyed the show,” he said. “I want them to experience everything they love to hear.”
The concert is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page said.
During the event, the west side of 10th Street from Sheridan Avenue to Beck Avenue will be closed to allow for beverage and food vendors, a city of Cody newsletter said.
Although the event is hosted by the city, it is made possible through sponsorships and donations from local businesses or organizations.
To sample some of Turner’s music before his performance imn City Park, visit his website at eddieturner.net/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.