TURNER

Music has been a part of Eddie Turner’s life for a long time. When he was 12, he picked up a guitar, and the rest is history. Eddie Turner and Trouble will perform in Cody Aug. 17. (Courtesy photo)

Bluesy Rock band Eddie Turner and Trouble are performing Aug. 17 at City Park as part of the Concerts in the Park series. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

