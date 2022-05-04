Travis Dawe’s sentencing hearing on April 26 didn’t lead to him getting to walk out of jail.
Despite being given supervised probation and no further jail or prison time by District Judge Bobbi Overfield in Thermopolis, Dawe will not be released from custody soon. That’s because he is being held with a $100,000 cash-only bond for a second case, with charges for a third case likely to be filed soon as well.
In January, a jury found Dawe guilty for allowing a child in the presence of meth. His girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator Chelsea Velker was found not guilty.
“I disagree with the findings of the jury, but I agree my children have been the victim of my inability to follow the law,” Dawe said on Tuesday.
In January 2021, Cody Police performed a stakeout of Velker and Dawe’s house on Goodturn Drive after doing surveillance on it the previous day. That morning, Cody Police said they witnessed Velker leaving the home with an 8-year-old child. About 20 minutes later police entered the home with a search warrant and found meth and other drug paraphernalia laid out on the couple’s bed.
Minutes after the verdicts were returned, the State filed eight total new charges against the pair for burglary, theft, forgery and conspiracy to commit theft.
Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah set Dawe’s bond at $100,000 for this case last week. Velker had been given a $25,000 unsecured bond by Overfield in March.
During his sentencing held later April 26, Overfield gave Dawe three years supervised probation with the requirement that he attend level 3.5 inpatient treatment. She commended him for making efforts to set up treatment while in custody at the Park County Detention Center.
“You’ve had substantial periods of sobriety and years without contact with law enforcement,” Overfield said.
This sentence was also recommended in the presentence investigation report and upon advice of the State. Dawe could have faced up to five years in prison for the charge.
Dawe said he has been dealing with mental health issues his whole life and has attended the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston. He accused Park County Deputy Prosecuting Jack Hatfield of telling a nurse at the Detention Center not to release his medical records because he could not be considered for inpatient treatment, which Hatfield denied.
“The State has done absolutely nothing of the kind and has certainly not attempted to interfere with any drug program,” Hatfield said. “I would encourage the court to consider the source of this information.”
Dawe also brought up how he has not been able to see or speak to his children since charges were filed against him more than a year ago. He has remained in custody that entire time.
“The last 13 months have been the worst punishment a father can face,” he said. “The pain of knowing my addiction has affected them is the most powerful factor of staying clean.”
Hatfield said a third case will be filed against Dawe soon involving the theft of checks.
