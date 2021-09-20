The FBI has found remains consistent with the description of missing woman Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito near a campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Full forensic identification has not been completed and no cause of death has been determined, according to an FBI Denver news release.
It comes following a massive search for Petito, 22, who was reported missing Sept. 11, after her boyfriend Brian Laundrie returned to Florida without her.
Petito, 22, was last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in late August. She was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.
Laundrie, now wanted for questioning in the case, refused to cooperate with authorities trying to locate Petito, and has not been seen since last Tuesday.
Authorities in Florida searched for Laundrie in a 24,565-acre park in Sarasota County called the Carlton Reserve. Police in North Port, Fla., said their search at the Carlton Reserve had ended with nothing new to report, according to a New York Times story.
The search for Petito was done in cooperation with the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department.
“The FBI and our partners extend our heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family and loved ones,” the release states. “This is an incredibly difficult time for them, and our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”
The FBI continues to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of Aug. 27-30, and who may have had contact with Petito or her boyfriend, or who may have seen their vehicle.
Tips may be submitted to tips.fbi.gov, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or (303) 629-7171. Photos and videos may be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.