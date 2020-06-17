Cody’s large item pickup service will now be available year-round for residences, but at a cost.
The city council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance on final reading that adds 70 cents per month, or $8.40 annually, to all residential customer invoices effective July 1. Another ordinance approved year-round service.
Starting July 9, Cody residents may schedule a Thursday pickup by calling (307) 527-7511 or (307) 527-3492.
The City of Cody implemented a free large item pick-up service in 2008.
With the amended code, instead of the streets department picking up large items for disposal at no charge each Thursday Nov. 1-March 31, sanitation workers will provide the curbside service every month, with one pick-up per address per month and a maximum of six pick-ups per calendar year.
Public works director Phillip Bowman said the 70-cent charge is roughly in line with the city’s cost to provide the service. Initially he’d set the cost at $1 per month; however, upon council inquiry during first ordinance reading, Bowman suggested the fee upon second reading.
The city will collect the large item fee the same way it collects for its recycling service. Cody residents pay $1.30 per month for recycling operations regardless of how often they use the service.
Bowman said the new fee will provide more than $32,000 in revenue, while he estimated costs at $35,000-38,000 per year. He said that number could change because the service is moving from the streets to the sanitation department, which made budgeting less exact.
Streets expenses are paid for with general-funds revenue. The sanitation department is a solid waste enterprise account, meaning the city offsets costs by revenue collected through monthly utility bills.
The city’s tree and brush removal service will remain available November-March each year with one tree limb and brush pick-up per month allowed per resident who pays for solid waste services within the city.
(Rhonda Schulte contributed to this report)
