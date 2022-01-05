WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.), 44 other Senators, and 136 Representatives in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States.
The amicus brief was filed to an upcoming case considering the Biden administration’s recent mandate requiring private employers with over 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing.
The brief argues that Congress did not give the Occupational Safety and Health Administration the authority to impose a vaccine mandate and urges SCOTUS to stay the mandate.
“Congressional members have an interest in the powers they delegate to agencies not being abused – the legislative authority vested in the federal government belongs to Congress, not the Executive branch,” the members wrote. “In this case, the promulgation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration of a sweeping, nationwide vaccine mandate on businesses intrudes into an area of legislative concern far beyond the authority of the agency.
“And it does so with a Mandate enacted through OSHA’s seldom-used ‘emergency temporary standard’ provision that allows for bypass of notice and comment rulemaking under certain circumstances. That OSHA exceeded its authority in enacting the ETS Mandate is not a ‘particularly hard’ question.”
On Dec. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit lifted the Fifth Circuit’s stay of the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers. The Department of Labor has stated it will begin enforcing the ETS on Jan. 10. The Department will also give employers acting in good faith until Feb. 9, before it will begin issuing citations for violations of the mandate’s testing requirements.
Several parties have filed petitions for review, and SCOTUS is set to hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 on whether to issue an emergency stay of the ETS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.