Second Sheridan school district adopts temporary mask rule
SHERIDAN (WNE) – Sheridan County School District 1 became the second local school district in the span of three days to enact a temporary mask requirement, with the SCSD1 Board of Trustees approving a recommendation by district administrators in a 4-1 vote at a special meeting Wednesday.
According to the updated COVID-19 policy effective Sept. 7, masks will be required indoors at SCSD1 facilities in Tongue River and Big Horn when 6 feet of social distancing is not possible and will be in effect for all patrons at any indoor activities. Masks will not be required outdoors.
Currently, the district’s COVID-19 plan calls for both parties exposed to the virus to be quarantined for at least 10 days. However, SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride also recommended the mask mandate be lifted immediately if the school district were able to get a change in quarantine rules, allowing for a close contact to remain in school if one of the parties were wearing a mask.
Trustee Mercedes Biteman, who cast the lone dissenting vote at Wednesday’s special meeting, said she opposed the recommendation, believing the decision to mask should be left up to a student’s parents.
“I fully support parents who have their children wear masks and those who don’t,” Biteman said. “I respect all parents and what they decide to do for their children.”
Lovell school district changes quarantine approach to optional
LOVELL (WNE) – After 80 students and employees were quarantined in the first week of school, Big Horn County School District No. 2 opted in an emergency meeting Saturday to make quarantining optional when a student is determined to have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
“The board took no formal action at this time; however, the new directive will be to give the parents’ choice when their child is designated as a close contact instead of mandating quarantine,” the minutes from Saturday’s meeting state.
The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that close contacts quarantine for 14 days after exposure. Those without symptoms after 10 days can end quarantine on day 11, while those who have a negative test on day five or later can end the quarantine after seven days.
According to Lovell Superintendent Doug Hazen, 60 of those quarantine cases, which span across all three buildings in the district, originated from just three COVID-19 cases within the school district.
Due to an optional mask policy in place this year, contact tracing procedures, which are identical to what were conducted last year, have caused a large number of quarantines in the district.
The board of trustees elected to continue working through established protocol in response to a positive test but prioritized freedom of choice in close contact situations.
Kim Deti, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said the district’s new directive is “absolutely inconsistent” with the department’s recommendations.
Deti said quarantine and isolation orders are still in place, and it is the school district’s role to enforce them.
“We are sharing and encouraging that Department of Health recommendations are taken,” Hazen said, “but we do not feel it is our place to enforce health orders. That falls to the county and the state.”
Bear killed after
incidents with campers
PINEDALE (WNE) – A Wyoming Game and Fish large-carnivore conflict team on Aug. 29 lethally removed a troublesome male black bear pushing the limits to get human food.
Hikers and campers coming out of the Big Sandy and Clear lakes’ areas on Aug. 24-25 started reporting incidents with the bear tearing down their properly hung food and testing food, gear and packs nearly every night since at least Aug. 23, according to supervisor Dan Thompson.
“The bear was very keyed in on attempting to procure people’s food at night and was fairly complacent around people, however many had scared it off,” he said. “Unfortunately the bear’s behavior and food-conditioned tactics left no options other than lethal removal for the sake of human safety.”
Most of the hikers and campers in the area do properly secure their attractants, Thompson said.
“However, this bear had learned in the past that this was an easy food source and its behavior had escalated toward seeking out human foods despite a fairly abundant berry crop,” he said.
The bear’s behavior “reached a point where it couldn’t be tolerated,” he said.
Game and Fish employees said they went in to Big Sandy Lake on Friday morning, Aug. 27, and after visiting with a number of people, decided it had to be removed.
The “fat” bear was a male, 5 to 7 years old.
