Kathy Liscum wants to change the way the world looks at people with disabilities.
“We want them to see that everyone has something to offer,” she said.
Cody Pardners, a new nonprofit operating out of the cafe space at the Cody Library, is designed to give adults with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to work in a functional environment. The men and women volunteering with Cody Pardners at the Pardners Cafe have been proving they can function in society their whole lives.
“They want to participate like everyone else,” mentor Laura Long said. “It gives them a chance to be social, meet people and feel productive and be a part of the community.”
All in a day’s work
Liscum runs the enterprise in a highly organized fashion. The Pardners arrive at the library cafe space around 9 a.m. each weekday morning and then sign in for three different work stations. Liscum tries to have one mentor stationed with one Pardner at each shift. They all work to set up the self-service coffee bar, which is free to the public.
Liscum won’t have any one-trick ponies in her operation, requiring each Pardner to work every position.
“There’s just a learning curve to life,” mentor Becky Follweiler said.
At this juncture no one in the organization is paid, but she hopes they can get to a point where a manager will receive some compensation.
Before the Pardners started working in the library cafe they made a few dinners at the Heritage Bakery. They also ran a few scenarios to prepare themselves for the customer interaction they would be engaging in.
Garrett Long, 22, prefers working as a cashier at the cafe as he enjoys interacting with the public. Long is a busy guy, also working at the Cody Rec Center through an internship, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West through a high school class, and at his family’s Crossed Sabres Ranch.
“He loves being around people,” Liscum said. “And he loves interacting with people, so he’s kind of in his element at the counter.”
When it comes to customer service, Long said it’s his goal to treat everyone “nicely.” Laura Long, his mother, is one of the mentors and at his side for every shift.
Liscum said once developmentally challenged individuals graduate from high school, there are few resources and opportunities for them, especially in rural communities like Park County’s. She said she knows many families who have moved away from the area because of this lack of services.
But many of these adults still remain
A real commitment
The Pardners and mentors each commit to at least one, three-hour shift per week.
Pardner Westy Kline works four days a week for the entire shift. She said she prefers to work in the kitchen and clean tables. Cody Pardners is the first job the 41-year old has ever held.
“I like the job and I like doing this and having fun,” she said.
The cafe offers bagels and cream cheese, homemade parfaits and cookies and other snack items. For Valentine’s Day they had specialty items like “Cupid’s Float,” strawberry smoothies and hand pies. In the future they hope to move on to making espressos and selling pet treats.
On a recent morning earlier this month, Liscum walked Garrett Long through the procedure of how to hand off a meal order ticket to fellow Pardner Micah Follweiler, 41, who then took the ticket back to the kitchen for preparation.
Follweiler’s mom Becky Follweiler is one of the lead mentors and the kitchen manager. She said her son has been approaching each shift with enthusiasm, waking up much earlier than usual on the days he works. It’s not his first-go in food service, having also worked at Arby’s.
“I feel confident here,” he said.
The Follweilers’ customer was Melissa Ferrell, who also works in the Park County Complex in the Department of Family Services. In her own job she interacts with many developmentally challenged individuals.
“I think it’s very important. There’s a lot of communities that have nothing available other than isolation-type of programs, and this is something where it’s allowing the community to also see what they can do to help them and what adults with special needs can do for the community,” Ferrell said.
As the morning continued and the sparrows gathered at the feeders outside the cafe’s windows, customers started to fill up the tables inside.
Rick Heasler came over from Powell to get a blueberry muffin and spend time drawing in the cafe, sitting with a front-row view of snow-encrusted Heart Mountain.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Heasler said of the Cody Pardners project. “It works very easily in a place like this.”
Achieving longevity
Liscum said Cody Pardners will continue expanding incrementally in order to secure long-term stability.
The community has already stepped up to support the group in a number of different ways. The VFW donated $1,100, and the public has donated $600. A few different businesses signed up to sponsor the Pardners’ coffee and tea bar at the library. When the compressors on a commercial refrigerator in the kitchen space gave out shortly after the Pardners started, the Park County commissioners didn’t hesitate about covering the cost to fix it. The Pardners also got a sweetheart deal on soda products from Pepsi and receive a specially made blend from Cody Coffee.
“We have not had anybody say no to anything,” Liscum said.
Liscum said the library also recently announced Cody Pardners will receive some donations raised from its summer reading program this year.
On the first day Pardners was open to the public they did not charge for any product, but the community supported them with $91 in donations that day.
The cafe space has been a source of some frustration for the county in recent years with three different tenants now having occupied the space over the past four years, and a stretch of nearly two years when the space sat completely empty.
Liscum is optimistic that a nonprofit approach may be the answer the space needs to find a long-term occupant. She has much bigger plans for helping developmentally challenged adults in the future, but for now is focusing on growing Cody Pardners little by little.
“If you build it they will come,” she said.
Pardners Cafe staff started serving customers on Feb. 1 and is working toward an opening party on March 4. The nonprofit Pardners will be looking for more volunteers soon and is already looking for more mentors. Liscum is also looking for volunteer sous chefs who want to donate their time on occasion.
“Running on a pretty small crew, it’s all we can do to get it out and put it to order,” Liscum said.
To sign up, contact codypardners@gmail.com.
