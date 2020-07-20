Dry, hot weather is leading officials to tighten fire restrictions across the region.
BLM and Yellowstone National Park recently alerted people to heightened risks and the Bureau of Reclamation is reminding people to abide by county fire rules when on BuRec land.
The weather has already led to numerous grass fires around Cody and is helping to fuel a 17,000 acre fire near Worland.
BLM enacted fire restrictions Friday throughout the Big Horn Basin.
Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on current and projected weather conditions, amount of dry vegetation and other risk factors.
“These fire restrictions are a result of our continued coordinated relationships with our fellow wildfire cooperators,” said fire management officer Rich Zimmerlee.
While Yellowstone Park hasn’t enacted any restrictions, it has raised the fire danger to high.
There are currently no active wildland fires in the Park.
Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
On BLM lands, hot, dry conditions and high fire danger have prompted the prohibition of the following activities:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites, or within fully enclosed stoves with a quarter-inch spark arrester type screen, or within fully enclosed grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.
• Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
• Operating a chainsaw without a U.S. Department of Agriculture or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.
• Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.
These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered lands throughout Wyoming, which include:
• Discharging or using any fireworks.
• Discharging a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.
• Burning, igniting or causing to burn any tire, wire, magnesium or any other hazardous or explosive material.
• Operating any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester.
• Use/discharge of explosives of any kind, incendiary devices, pyrotechnic devices or exploding targets.
Failure to comply with fire restrictions on federal lands is punishable by law. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs for suppressing the fire.
