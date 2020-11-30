After being one of the counties worst hit by COVID-19 for weeks, by Friday afternoon a slowing rate of new daily infections had turned Park County into one of the best.
In an update Friday afternoon, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said the county was 21st of the state’s 23 counties in rate of new daily cases. Cody had 43 active cases while Powell had 53, with 117 total active cases in the county. Of the 1,304 cases diagnosed in Park County since the pandemic began, 1,181 have recovered.
“Thank you for all you do,” Billin said. “However, Wyoming is experiencing a significant surge right now and no county is an island. Park County is influenced by what is happening in the counties around us, and vice versa.”
While the percentage of Cody sewage users shedding the virus went up a bit to 7.1%, it is still below the peak, while Powell’s rose to 4.5%.
Of the people in Park County taking tests for the coronovirus, the rate coming back positive dipped to 16.8%, down from 18.3%.
Wyoming remains one of the state’s most impacted by COVID-19. Wednesday, Gov. Mark Gordon announced he had tested positive but was showing only minor symptoms.
(2) comments
headline somewhat midleading. Powell Tribune reporting siginificant increase in new Covid cases on their side of the county,. We are far from a dynamic where anyone can say Covid is descreasing around here. Just biden-ing my time waiting for the Thanksgiving selfish surge to show itself in the coming days ...
P.S. Did the Cody Chamber really have to have their annual mostly outdoor downtown Christmas festival this year of all years ? It's always irked me we have a big commun ity Christmas retail marketing festival before the Thanksgiving turkey is cold and November gone. That's just plain avarice and selfishness ; the love of money over social respect and spirit of the season . The second weekend of December would be far more reasonable
Seems like some people WANT to hear that infections are increasing, as it helps bolster their position.
