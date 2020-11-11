Christmas tree permits for the Shoshone National Forest are available to purchase.
Forest spokesperson Kristie Salzmann said for $8, she can’t think of too many more affordable ways to have a day of fun with the family.
“It’s a great opportunity to get out on the national forest, really enjoy your public lands, and it’s only $8,” she said.
People may get a permit in person or online. Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found at recreation.gov/tree-permits/shoshone.
Salzmann said there are great spots all around the forest to find trees and still be able to drag them to a vehicle.
“Myself, I often go up the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway, before you get to Dead Indian pass, there are many nice places to snag some trees,” she said. “People get them along the Wood River, North Fork highway as well. A lot of people make it into a full-day family outing.”
One permit allows a person or family to cut one tree up to 20-feet tall – those wanting a taller tree can simply purchase two permits.
“It’s important to remember, there’s no cutting trees in wilderness areas or any marked timber sales,” Salzmann said. “Stay at least 300 feet from developed recreation areas, trailheads, summer homes.”
The Forest Service decided to make permits available online at recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors; online sales will also provide an alternative to in-person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the pandemic.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit recreation.gov and search for Shoshone National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Christmas tree permits are also available for purchase by appointment Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Shoshone National Forest district office in Cody. Permits will once again be available for purchase at several local businesses including:
• Good 2 Go Stores 2, 3, and 4, Cody
• The Red Barn, North Fork Highway
• One Stop Motorsports, Powell
• Good 2 Go Store 5, Ralston
• Wea Market, Meeteetse
