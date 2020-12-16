A former Cody resident accused of murdering a woman in Cheyenne and dumping her body off south of Cody in late 2019 is being sent to the Wyoming State Hospital after he was found not competent to stand trial.
The ruling made by Laramie County District Court Judge Peter H. Froelicher on Tuesday is not necessarily permanent as Joseph Underwood will be sent to WSH for the purpose of mental restoration.
Whether Underwood can be brought up to the mental level where he can stand trial is still yet to be determined.
Both Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Ann Manlove and State Public Defender Attorney Diane Lozano submitted a stipulated motion for the court to find the defendant not competent on Dec. 3.
Underwood is facing charges for first degree murder, two counts strangulation and stalking. He is accused of murdering Angela Elizondo, 40, of Cheyenne.
After he was arraigned on Feb. 13, Underwood pleaded guilty and reserved his right to plead guilty by reason of mental illness.
Forensic psychologist Dr. Max Wachtel evaluated Underwood in the spring and on May 19 submitted a report finding him unfit to proceed.
The State requested a second evaluation that was conducted by Dr. James Mahaffey on behalf of WSH. Mahaffey found Underwood fit to proceed.
During a three-hour competency hearing held Nov. 13, Mahaffey expressed concerns about Underwood being held in a jail environment affecting his test results.
Wachtel expressed worry that his evaluation took place too shortly after a head injury Underwood sustained while in custody.
“Both doctors find impairments but disagree on the extent of those impairments,” Manlove and Lozano’s motion stated.
Underwood suffered a serious head injury from a motorcycle accident in the early 1990’s and in 2014 attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head while an active warrant was out for his arrest. He was sentenced to prison for threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon on his wife, knowingly pointing a firearm at her and violating a protection order, from this incident.
Wachtel did state he believes Underwood’s impairments can be alleviated.
“Essentially the parties agree that whether or not Underwood is competent is such a close call,” the motion said. “The environment at the Wyoming State Hospital would remove Dr. Mahaffey’s concerns and the timing would alleviate Dr. Wachtel’s concerns.”
Both parties agreed a restorative evaluation should not be performed by Mahaffey.
With Froelicher’s approval, staff will now try to restore Underwood’s mental capacity.
“While it is anticipated the defendant’s competency issues could result in restoration, both parties agree not only that the restoration process should occur but that the defendant should remain at the Wyoming State Hospital for such proceedings and remain there pending trial,” the attorneys stated in their motion.
