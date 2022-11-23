Cody School District candidate Bob Berry was far and away the biggest spender in the Park County general election cycle, with over $14,000 spent on his campaign.
Berry received 15.65% of the vote during the general election, which was enough for fourth place, but did not earn him one of the three open seats on the school board. He spent a total of $14,205.40 on the race, according to campaign finance reports available on the Park County Elections Office website.
Berry spent over three times more than the next highest-spending candidate in a local race — Brandi Nelson, another Cody school board candidate, spent just under $3,452. Berry’s spending exceeded that of the all the other four Cody School District candidates — Nelson, Karen Schipfmann-Nielson, Cathy Roes and William Struemke — combined. Those four candidates spent a total of $8,276.81.
The bulk of Berry’s spending — $8,150 — went for billboards, according to his report.
Nearly $9,000 of the total funds spent were contributions made by Berry and his family, according to the report, with contributions from other individuals and a $2,850 bank loan covering other expenses.
In general, the Cody School District race saw the highest spending of any race in the general election with a total of $22,482.21 spent by five candidates.
For comparison, the nine candidates for the Powell School District — the next highest-spending local race of the general election cycle — spent a total of $3,741.67.
Spending by local political action committees was also up during the general election, with the Conservative Roundup PAC reporting spending of $2,076.51 during the general election on mailers, advertising and other expenses. During the primary election, Conservative Roundup and the Conservative Republicans PAC spent a combined total of $967.28.
Outside of the high-spending school board candidates, most of those who ran for office spent less on the general election than they did in the August primaries.
For example, only two of the four Park County Commission candidates — incumbent Dossie Overfield and her Libertarian challenger Thomas Ehlers — spent any money on the general election: $1,168 and $1,147.45, respectively. Spending on the commissioners’ race in the general election was only $2,315.45 compared to a total of $36,550.09 in the primary.
Spending on Cody City Council in the general election totaled only $331.54, compared to $2,402.62 in the primary. Park County Sheriff candidate Darrell Steward, who spent $4,641.68 in the primary, spent an additional $771.20 in the general election. Park County Clerk candidate Colleen Renner, who spent $3,652.22 in the primary, spent an additional $315.50 in the general.
Both Steward and Renner ran unopposed.
House District 50 candidate and victor Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, spent $3,701.92 during the general election cycle. Her Libertarian challenger Carrie Satterwhite spent $520.66.
House District 28 candidate and victor Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, spent $2,543.13 during the general election cycle. His Democratic challenger Kim Bartlett spent $8,911.09.
Even though she was running unopposed, House District 24 candidate Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, spent $1,810.65 in the general election.
John Housel, the only Cody candidate for the Northwest College board, did not spend any money on his campaign.
Candidates for county and municipal offices and for local school and college board positions are required to file reports with the Park County Elections Office detailing the money they’ve spent on their campaigns. Groups advocating for or against local candidates or ballot issues, known as political action committees, are also required to file reports between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Candidates can face financial penalties for failing to file reports on time.
Candidates for state legislative office are required to submit reports with the Secretary of State’s office. Candidates for many local boards, including hospital and fire districts, are not required to submit any spending information.
Campaign finance reports for Park County candidates can be viewed at parkcounty-wy.gov/county-elections/campaign-finance-reports-for-county-elections/. Information on legislative candidate spending can be found at wycampaignfinance.gov/WYCFWebApplication/GSF_Authentication/Default.aspx.
