After years of planning, the Cody School District has finally replaced its 70-year-old transportation building with a shiny new facility on Beacon Hill. After a brief moment of uncertainty, the district started moving into their $3.67-million complex earlier this month, and put maintenance director Terry Gardenhire, who has been the district’s point person on the project, at a loss for what to do.
“Well, I’m going to have to go find a second job,” he joked. “No, it feels good to be nearly done with it.”
The facility is packed with features transportation director Sam Hummel is excited about, from concrete floors (to help avoid slips, trips and falls), to more bathrooms to multiple maintenance bays.
Some of the features brought up during the school board election that the new facility lacks, such as pull-through bus bays or an indoor wash pad, Hummel said aren’t necessary and would have added to the cost.
“If we added 18 garage doors, that’s a significant cost,” Hummel said of pull-through bays, “and we would lose the whole back wall for storage.”
Hummel also said they would have had to increase the footprint of the building to make up for the lost storage space. As for the outdoor wash bay, Hummel said that would make bus cleaning more efficient and help prevent his drivers from having to come in on Sundays to clean their machines.
Keeping costs down was important, as the district had a set amount of money they could spend on the project, which came from a combination of reserve funds, capital construction funds and the sale of the old building. Those capital construction funds could dry up in the next budget cycle as the state looks to cut costs due to falling revenues from oil and gas.
The bus barn project stayed fairly close to its original budget, going over by around $46,000, an amount that could be covered if the old bus barn sells for more than budgeted as some trustees think it might.
“I think it was just planning from the start,” Gardenhire said of how the district was able to stick close to its budget. “We had a significant effort with Groathouse to do some value engineering on the project … That saved a significant amount of money for the district.”
Though the district has started to move in, the facility is not yet complete. Gardenhire told the school board there are eight things the district must do to be granted a permanent occupancy certificate, which are already in motion.
Some of the things that must be done are fairly standard, such as some final reports and formal approval of site plan revisions. Others are short projects, like installing paper towel and soap dispensers in the public bathroom of the building. The bigger projects are finishing the landscaping, extending the asphalt road by five feet as per the original plan and building a six-foot-tall privacy fence on the western property line.
There could be an exception made for the fence if the neighbors decide they no longer want it, Gardenhire wrote in his presentation to the school board on Jan. 19.
Despite some work remaining, district staff are ready to take advantage of the new space.
“For me, the feeling is pure excitement, I guess,” Hummel said. “Being in a building with a blank slate like that and being able to fill it in is pretty awesome.”
