After months of plummeting unemployment in Park County, the rate rose slightly in the county for November.
There were 40 more people unemployed in the county in November than the month before, as the rate rose to 4.5% from 4.2%. There were 672 people unemployed out of a working population of 14,914.
The rate is still far below a high of 9% in April.
Park County’s population often rises in the winter as summer tourism jobs fade away. Last year, November’s unemployment rate was 4.3%.
The county rate remains below the state rate, which fell to 5.1% in November from 5.5% in October.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has been steadily decreasing since its peak of 9.6% in April and is currently much lower than the national rate of 6.7%, the state Department of Workforce Services reported. It appears that the state’s economy is recovering from the pandemic-related closures seen earlier in the year and that many individuals have returned to work. Wyoming’s jobless rate is considerably higher than its November 2019 level of 3.7%.
From October to November, unemployment rates increased in seven counties, decreased in 11 counties and remained unchanged in five counties. Teton County posted the largest increase, rising from 4.4% to 5.8%. Unemployment often increases in Teton County in November as the summer tourist season has ended and the ski season has not begun. Unemployment rates fell sharply in Campbell (down from 6.5% to 5.8%) and Natrona (down from 7.7% to 7.0%) counties.
From November 2019 to November 2020, unemployment rates rose in almost every county. The largest increases occurred in Natrona (from 4.0% to 7.0%), Campbell (from 3.2% to 5.8%), Converse (from 2.8% to 5.1%), and Sweetwater (from 4.2% to 6.0%) counties. Big Horn County’s unemployment rate fell from 4.0% to 3.8%.
Albany County reported the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.0% in November. It was followed by Weston and Crook counties, each at 3.3%, and Niobrara County at 3.4%. The highest rates were found in Natrona County at 7.0%, Sweetwater County at 6.0%, and Campbell and Teton counties, each at 5.8%.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 285,300 in November 2019 to 271,300 in November 2020, a decline of 14,000 jobs (-4.9%).
